Vince Gill: On this summer’s “Okie,” the Oklahoma-reared country veteran gets contemplative, waxing eloquent on “A World Without Haggard” and “Forever Changed,” a graceful tune about sexual abuse. In concert, the 21-time Grammy winner with the heavenly voice, hot guitar licks and quick sense of humor is surveying his entire career, from the peppy “Liza Jane” to the regretful “I Still Believe in You” — but probably nothing from his recent concert stint with the Eagles. By the by, Gill is featured prominently in Ken Burns’ new marathon PBS documentary “Country Music.” Aussie singer-songwriter Jedd Hughes opens. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $39.50-$89.50, 1-800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com)

Nick Lowe: This winter, the cult-loved British singer-songwriter demonstrated his wit and songcraft solo at the Dakota. Now he’ll rock out with the bemasked Los Straitjackets, who will give treats like “Cruel to Be Kind,” “I Knew the Bride” and “(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” a different impact. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls., $25)

Porcupine: After dropping a stormy new EP and ramping up its gig schedule over the past year, the reverberating power trio originally from La Crosse, Wis., is revisiting a project from its past: “Carrier Wave,” an album that frontman Casey Virock and drummer Ian Prince recorded with legendary Chicago producer Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies) before bassist Greg Norton of Hüsker Dü joined the band. They’re touting its overdue release with a return to the Entry featuring Kansas City punk vets Season to Risk for openers. (8:30 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., $15.)

Tycho: Electronic musicmaker Scott Hanson’s mellow-zone tunes have the numbing appeal of mauve wallpaper, but that hasn’t stopped him and his band from becoming a popular draw at EDM events and other festivals, thanks in part to the heavy visual side of their sets. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $30-$45, eTix.com.)

Janet Jackson: Her two-year State of the World Tour inexplicably skipped the Twin Cities, where she recorded so many hits. Now, after a Vegas residency, she is performing her first Minnesota show in four years — outdoors. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the made-in-Minneapolis classic “Rhythm Nation 1814” and her induction into the Rock Hall of Fame, Jackson is featuring more than three dozen tunes in concert, and plenty of dancing. Read an interview with Jackson at startribune.com. (8 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino amphitheater, Red Wing, $42.50-$250)

Of Monsters & Men: The anthemic Icelandic rock band that broke big with “Little Talks” in 2011 is back on tour touting its third full-length album, “Fever Dream.” Co-leaders Nanna Hilmarsdóttir and Ragnar Þórhallsson have turned into rather sophisticated somber-pop songwriters but also threw some dancey numbers into the new collection. They’re playing the last in what was an unequivocally successful season of concerts outside Surly. Baltimore’s dreamy Lower Dens opens. (6:30 p.m. Sat., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE, Mpls., $45, eTix.com.)

Frankie Beverly & Maze: Fronted by the singer invariably dressed in all white, this veteran San Francisco R&B band had an exciting run from the late 1970s to early ’90s, with such hits as “Before I Let Go,”, “Back in Stride” and “Can’t Get Over You.” (8 p.m. Sat. Orpheum Theatre, Mpls., $59-$149)

The Jorgensons: A veteran of outlier Twin Cities area bars such as P.D. Pappy’s in Stillwater, Kurt Jorgenson has at once found a muse and collaborator in fellow singer/songwriter Brianna Tagg, now his wife and bandmate in their new southern-flavored group. They’re touting their second album, “The Lexington Stretch,” a bluesy collection with ample horns and slide guitar and echoes of Marc Cohn and the Civil Wars. (7 p.m. Sat., Como Lakeside Pavilion, St. Paul, $15.)

Patio Rock at Palmer’s: The latest outdoor bash at one of Minneapolis’ oldest bars will combine a bunch of all-for-fun cover/tribute bands, including Pleezer (Weezer), Trompe Le Monde (Pixies) and Misfit Love (Queens of the Stone Age), with a finale by always-fun, wild-eyed original rockers the Bad Man. (2-8 p.m. Sat., Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10.)

Kristin Hersh: The indie-rock hero of Throwing Muses is back on the road touting both her latest record, “Possible Dust Clouds,” and a newly revamped version of her 2010 book/album “Crooked.” Her electric trio includes Muses bassist Fred Abong, who also opens the show. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls., $20.)

UB40: The Brit band that helped introduce reggae into the mainstream with covers of Neil Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” returns with Duncan Campbell as lead singer, having replaced his brother and longtime frontman, Ali Campbell, who fronts his own touring incarnation of UB40. (8 p.m. Sat., Cabooze, Mpls., $40-$45)

Sean Anonymous: One of Lizzo’s repeat collaborators during her local salad days, Mr. Anonimo has another record in the can to prove why he’s revered among other rappers. Titled “anti/social,” it’s a nervy collection about fighting demons, holding steady and staying positive with guest appearances by Sophia Eris, J. Plaza and Ceschi; the latter two will perform at this release party. (10 p.m. Sat., Icehouse, Mpls., $10-$15.)

Hot Chip: The London synth-pop quintet has long been one of the most fun live acts in dance music, and its new album, “A Bath Full of Ecstasy,” should only add to the bliss with its melodic, lovelorn, Erasure-gone-emo blend of grooves. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, sold out.)

fDeluxe: This renamed redux of the Family featuring St. Paul Peterson and Susannah Melvoin reprises the Prince-penned “Mutiny” and “Nothing Compares 2 U” as well as recent funk from their reunion records “Gaslight” and “AM Static.” (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $35-$50)

Gear Daddies and NPG: It’s some veteran local heroes in a suburban park on a Saturday night, with Martin Zellar and his pals rocking out with “Stupid Boy” and “Zamboni” and Prince alums getting funky with Liv Warfield, who just dropped a new single, “Mantra,” a dreamy power ballad with a bluesy breakdown. Also appearing are contemporary Minnesota rockers 4onthefloor and Kat Perkins of the “The Voice” fame. (5 p.m. Sat., Central Park, Maple Grove, $25-$150)

As Only Women Can: It’s an ambitious celebration featuring the best and the brightest Twin Cities female musicians and singers, including Mary Jane Alm, Debbie Duncan, Connie Evingson, Annie Mack, Joyann Parker and Patty Peterson. There will be more than two dozen performers on three stages over seven hours. (3-10 p.m. Sun. Crooners, $30-$50.)

Joanne Shaw Taylor: Discovered as a teenager by Eurythmics guru Dave Stewart, this raw and restless British singer-guitarist mixes full tilt boogie and evocative blues-rock ballads on her latest album, the Joplinesque “Reckless Heart.” (7 p.m. Mon. Dakota, $40-$45)

Jonas Brothers: Young women of a certain age are still suckers for the JoBros, who have reunited after a six-year hiatus. The eminently likable “Happiness Begins,” their first album in 10 years, shows that Nick, Joe and Kevin have grown up in many ways. The trio’s winning Minneapolis performance during the Final Four this year suggested their stagecraft has matured, too. Expect lots of new material, including “Sucker,” plus DNCE and Nick’s solo hits. With pop star Bebe Rexha and newcomer Jordan McGraw, son of Dr. Phil. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $40-$500)

K. Flay: The Illinois-reared singer/rapper has been blending youthful, wry, feminist lyricism and hip-hop and electro-pop grooves since well before Billie Eilish was a household name, and she’s now deservedly crossing over to mainstream territory with her third record, “Solutions.” (8:30 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, $25.)

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears: The funky, bawdy Texas blues-rocker and one-time Minnesota resident is going back to the beginning on his latest tour, marking the 10th anniversary of his Jim Eno-produced debut album, “Tell ’Em What Your Name Is.” (8 p.m. Wed., Turf Club, St. Paul, $17.)

Michael Feinstein: The cabaret king has been an assistant to Ira Gershwin, prolific recording artist, pops conductor, educator, NPR radio host, proprietor of eponymous nightclubs (New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles) and popular singer-pianist of the Great American Songbook, the role he will play in Minneapolis. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Thu.-next Fri., Dakota, $50-$90)

Lee “Scratch” Perry: One of the most storied living reggae legends, this Jamaican producer/DJ/songwriter has worked with everyone from Bob and the Wailers to the Clash and Beastie Boys. Still grooving at 82, he’s on tour to mark the 45th anniversary of “Blackboard Jungle Dub” — considered the first dub album — by performing it in full with help from New York’s Subatomic Sound System. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., all ages, $25, thecedar.org.)