The Who: Don’t call this a farewell trek. It’s the Who’s Moving on Tour, with an orchestra accompanying Roger Daltrey, 75, and Pete Townshend, 74, the last two of the Who. Sections from the rock operas “Tommy” and “Quadrophenia” will bookend the concert, with an acoustic set and plenty of hits in between. While the first new Who album in 14 years is in the works, no new tunes have been appearing in concert. Reignwolf opens. Read an interview with Townshend at startribune.com/music. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $29 and up, ticketmaster.com).

Seratones: The northwest Louisiana soul-rock band is in deserved breakout mode with its third album, “Power,” and the single “Gotta Get to Know Ya,” a walloping blend of ’60s garage-rock and Motown grooves produced by Cage the Elephant’s Brad Shultz. The songs draw from gospelized frontwoman A.J. Haynes’ advocacy for reproductive rights and other feminist issues around conservative Shreveport. (9 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $13-$15, eTix.com.)

Static Panic: After charming audiences everywhere from its Chromeo opening gigs to the Basilica Block Party in recent months, the ultra-catchy, sexy-grooving Minneapolis synth-funk trio is dropping a new EP, “Glow,” which has already caught viral steam via the spazzily danceable single “Sinful Delightful.” Electro-rap duo John Chuck & the Class and Hawaiian-rooted funkster Kainalu open the release party. (8:30 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, St. Paul, $12, eTix.com.)

Thomas Rhett: Even though he’s the son of ’90s country star Rhett Akins, he doesn’t sound like anybody’s dad’s country. The dude with the scruffy beard and backwards ballcap is more pop-soul with a Nashville zip code, scoring 13 No. 1 songs including “T-Shirt” and “Marry Me.” This year’s “Center Point Road,” his fourth best-selling album, features the falsetto-fueled “Blessed,” the poppy “VHS” (very hot summer) and “That Old Truck,” probably his most old-school tune. Also appearing are Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Akins. (7 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, sold out, ticketmaster.com)

Thunder Band: One of the most prominent local Somali groups, which specializes in qaarami love songs, is heading up the Cedar’s free Somali Traditional Night with dancer Caasho Buranburtooy and the Somali Museum Dance Troupe. (9 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, reserve free tickets via thecedar.org.)

Lenny Kravitz: Thirty years after releasing his debut album, he’s back with dreadlocks (again) and a new album, “Raise Vibration.” The R&B-loving rocker who has always worn his Prince influences on his sleeve also echoes Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder on the new disc, as his soulful songs with electronica touches comment on the state of the world. He pleads for unity on “Here to Love,” an orchestral piano ballad with a choir, because he always believes in letting love rule. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, Mpls. $69.50-$299.50, ticketmaster.com)

Matthew Sweet: The power-pop specialist who landed such mighty but melodic hits as “Girlfriend” and “Sick of Myself” on the radio during the early-’90s grunge heyday has moved back to his native Nebraska and is enjoying a personal creative spurt with his pair of recent albums, “Tomorrow’s Daughter” and “Tomorrow Forever.” (8 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, Mpls., $30-$45.)

Social Distortion & Flogging Molly: A 40th anniversary tour seems very un-punk-rock, but Social D frontman Mike Ness certainly has reason to celebrate his hard-revving Southern California band’s endurance through its mid-’90s commercial heyday with the hits “Ball and Chain” and “Story of My Life” on up to their adrenaline-fueled tours of late. They’re out with the Irish-blooded FM crew as well as feisty string pickers the Devil Makes Three and riotous openers Le Butcherettes. (6:30 p.m. Sun., Armory, Mpls., $47-$80.)

Adam Ant: The punky and hunky British pop star is back on the road performing his 1982 album “Friend or Foe” in its entirety, the one that made him into an MTV star via the hit “Goody Two Shoes.” Glam Skanks open. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Pantages Theatre, $53-$163.)

Jim Avett: No, he’s not one of the Avett Brothers; he’s actually their dad. The elder Avett has released several rootsy singer/songwriter albums in the shadows of his sons Scott and Seth, including a new one titled “Take It from Me” that’s bringing his first-ever Minnesota gig to a cool new store and venue an hour south of the Twin Cities. (3 p.m. Sun., Music Hall of Owatonna, $20-$30.)

Titus Andronicus: Six albums into their wild and whirlwindy career, Patrick Stickles and his New Jersey-reared punk unit recruited Minnesota music hero Bob Mould out of producer retirement to helm the sessions behind their latest record, “An Obelisk.” Hammered out in six days at Steve Albini’s Chicago studio, it sounds as visceral and guttural as all those ingredients suggest. (8 p.m. Mon, Fine Line, Mpls., $15.)

Massive Attack: Delayed in March due to an unspecified illness, the 20th anniversary tour of the British trip-hop group’s influential and rather darkly prophetic album “Mezzanine” is officially underway. The biggest talking point around the trek has been the inclusion of ethereally voiced Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser, who sang on the original record not long before she essentially bowed out of the business. There’s a lot more to it, though, including reggae singer Horace Andy, a purportedly dazzling film backdrop and some fun cover songs. (8 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, sold out.)

Black Uhuru: After two cancellations over the past year and a half, it finally looks good for the return of the influential Jamaican reggae group whose “Red” album landed high on Rolling Stone’s best albums of the 1980s list. The band has carried on without lead singer Michael Rose under the leadership of co-founder Derrick “Duckie” Simpson. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $25-$30.)

Lil’ Wayne & Blink-182: Twin Cities fans know all too well that any preview of a Lil’ Wayne concert comes with a possible no-show warning. That’s especially true on this peculiarly paired — and heavily Groupon-discounted — outing with the early-’00s pop-punk trio of “All the Small Things” fame. Weezy already missed a handful of dates and has been quoted bad-mouthing the proceedings. Still, that adds a certain amount of intrigue. (7 p.m. Thu., Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $27-$162, ticketmaster.com.)

The Descendents: Old-school punk fans not able to make it to Chicago for next weekend’s Riot Fest at least get a little spillover from raspy but melodic singer Milo Aukerman and his reformed L.A. area punk quartet, who recorded their “Liveage!” album at First Ave back in the day and made a convincing return to the venue in 2016. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $40.)

Apple Jam 2019: Venues don’t come much more scenic than the host of this second annual, BYOS (“seat”) outdoor fundraiser to usher in apple picking season, featuring performances by Twin Cities rock legend Tina Schlieske, good-vibes picker Dan Rodriguez and “The Voice” finalist Tony Lucca along with all sorts of apple treats and adult beverages. (7 p.m. Thu., Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska, $35-$100, applejam.umn.edu.)