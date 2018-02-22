Steve Winwood: If last fall’s “Greatest Hits Live” double album is any indication, this should be a soulful, jazzy treat. He goes back to Spencer Davis days, shows his allegiance to Blind Faith and gets lost in Traffic quite often. He also nods to his ’80s yacht rock solo hits. He’s got the catalog, voice and musical chops to ensure a rewarding late-career retrospective. (8 p.m. Fri. Orpheum, $63.50-$104, ticketmaster.com)

Chris Young: One of the few TV talent-show winners to enjoy a substantial career in music, the victor on “Nashville Star” in 2006 is best known for down-tempo hits like “Sober Saturday Night” and “Losing Sleep,” two of his nine No. 1 country numbers. Will the 32-year-old Tennessean have enough up-tempo tunes to carry his first arena headline tour? Opening are deep-voiced newcomer Kane Brown of “What Ifs” fame and Lanco, the new group behind the recent No. 1 hit “Greatest Love Story.” (7:30 p.m. Fri. Target Center, Mpls, $37-$57, axs.com)

Ani DiFranco: Two decades since she became one of her generation’s most celebrated folk artists, DiFranco returns to a more political tone on her latest record, “Binary,” having obvious fertile territory to pull from while also utilizing the rich musical of her adopted hometown of New Orleans. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, $45.)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Last year’s “Shaka Zulu Revisited,” which just earned the Grammy for best world-music album, is a new recording of the 1987 Paul Simon-produced album that introduced this great a cappella South African male choir to North American ears. Despite some personnel changes and no Simon in sight, the harmonizing remains magical. (7:30 p.m. Fri. Ordway, $22-$58, ordway.org)

Sergio Mendes: At 77, the Brazilian hero behind the bossa-novafied “The Look of Love” and “The Fool on the Hill” remains a masterful entertainer and bandleader. (7 & 9 p.m. Fri. Dakota, sold out)

Zeppo & E.L.nO: One night after Robert Plant’s latest visit finds the debut of an all-star, all-for-fun Led Zeppelin tribute band featuring local rock MVPs John Eller, Terry Fisher, Noah Levy and Paul Boblett, with David Campbell’s well-loved E.L.O. tribute band opening. (9 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, $12-$15.)

DJ/producer Steve Aoki performs at Minneapolis' remade Armory on Saturday.

Zeitgeist: Minnesota’s pre-eminent new-music ensemble will perform pieces by winners of the Eric Stokes Song Contest (Isaac Mayhew, Tetsuya Takeno and students from Folwell School) and the world premiere of “Dead King Mother,” by local composer/drummer Davu Seru. It was inspired by the real-life story of his great uncle, who, after Martin Luther King was assassinated, pledged to kill the first white man he saw — and did. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Studio Z, St. Paul, $10-$15.)

Steve Aoki: One of the biggest names in electronic dance music, the Southern California DJ/producer is quite a coup booking for the dance-savvy team involved in the new and promisingly remade Armory. He’s known to put on high-energy and sometimes high-flying performances that should suit the high-ceilinged historic venue. The subject of the hit Netflix documentary “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” Aoki is touring behind last year’s hip-hop-heavy album “Kolony.” He has New York rapper Desiigner of “Panda” fame performing with him along with Quintino, Bad Royale, Max Styler and Bok Nero. (8 p.m. Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., 18 & older, $40-$150, ticketmaster.com.)

Walk the Moon: The energetic Cincinnati pop-rock band of “Shut Up and Dance” hitmaking fame survived a couple whirlwind years, then sharpened its sound and live show into an even giddier and more electronic-based sound for the new album “What If Nothing.” (7:30 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, all ages, $37.50.)

FreeWifi: Coming together like the Minneapolis answer to Migos, rappers J. Plaza, Tha Rift and Danny Dinero formed a curiously named, pass-the-mic-style trio that quickly earned viral attention last year with the video for “Ego.” They’re delivering their first headlining set to tout their debut album, “Connected.” (8 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, $10.)

G3: Guitar god Joe Satriani’s latest trio trek pairs him with prog-rocky wiz John Petrucci of the Dream Theater and ’80s pop-metal hero Phil Collen of Def Leppard, who may decide to wear a shirt for once in lieu of his band. (7 p.m. Sat., State Theatre, $45-$125.)

Killswitch Engage & Anthrax: A cool pairing of thrash-metal bands from different eras who have both maintained relatively stable lineups and rabid fans. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Skyway Theatre, $33.)

Toby Mac: The 50-something, Grammy-winning, Christian hip-hop star is joined by a couple of “American Idol” finalists, Mandisa and Danny Gokey, of the spiritual bent. (7 p.m. Sun. Target Center$27-$77.)

Irish Rovers: The long-lived Celtic folk group from the Emerald Isle kicks off its St. Patrick’s-timed U.S. tour in the Twin Cities. Celebrating the golden anniversary of their 1968 hit The Unicorn Song,” the group still boasts co-founder George Millar, original accordion player Wilcil McDowell and veteran banjoist Sean O’Driscoll, who used to live in Minneapolis. (7:30 p.m. Sun. the O’Shaughnessy, St. Catherine University, St. Paul, $28-$52, etix.com )

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn: On their second album together, 2017’s “Echo in the Valley,” husband-and-wife banjo virtuosos limit themselves to banjos and her voice — no outsiders. Musically, they travel far and wide from Eastern sounds to blues to almost prog rock. with fascinating rhythms. Washburn, an Edina High grad, is a versatile vocalist, from haunting to feathery, on a collection of mostly originals and one flashy instrumental medley. In concert, the couple’s banter is as entertaining as their music is rewarding. (7:30 p.m. Mon. Guthrie, $40-$60, guthrietheater.org)

Donny McCaslin Group: This week, several David Bowie sidemen from throughout this career teamed up for a salute to the late, great Thin White Duke. McCaslin’s ensemble accompanied Bowie on his final album, the jazzy, experimental and excellent “Blackstar.” Bowie was a fan of McCaslin’s electric group, which had been gigging regularly in New York since 2011. Their own “Beyond Now,” recorded three months after Bowie’s death, showcases the players’ depth and breadth as they explore tunes by Bowie, Deadmau5, Mutemath and the Chainsmokers plus originals. (7 p.m. Wed. Dakota, $30-$35, dakotacooks.com.)