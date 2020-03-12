Note to readers: Concerts may be canceled because of coronovirus concerns — as was the case with Friday's concert at Xcel Energy Center by the Lumineers with J.S. Ondara, which was postponed and rescheduled for Sept. 24. Check with venues online to make sure.

Joe Bonamassa: The blues guitarist delivered a winner in 2018 with "Redemption," a thematic album with tastes of Zeppelin and Delta blues and assists from Jamey Johnson and Dion. The flashy, shades-wearing upstate New Yorker travels with a top-notch band including keyboardist Reese Wynans (Double Trouble), drummer Anton Figg (David Letterman house band) and bassist Michael Rhodes, a first-call Nashville session player. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Orpheum Theatre, Mpls., $73-$203)

Solid Gold: About time. The Twin Cities' mid-'00s synth-rock darlings were ahead of these Tame Impala-ruled times and are finally back to preview songs from a new album. (9 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, sold out.)

Wynonna Judd & Cactus Moser: The voice of the Judds is temporarily back in a duo format, doing stripped-down songs and stories with her husband on drums, guitar and mandolin. The garrulous Wynonna is a terrific storyteller in conversation and song. (7 p.m. Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $55-$75)

REO Speedwagon: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the blockbuster "Hi Infidelity," the veteran rockers from Champaign, Ill., keep on lovin' touring. The group still features three heyday members — frontman Kevin Cronin, bassist Bruce Hall and keyboardist Neal Doughty, who cofounded the band in 1967 as a student at the University of Illinois. (8 p.m. Fri., Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, $45 and up)

The Revivalists: Blending the soulful, eclectic musical roots of their hometown New Orleans with the happy-hippy vibes of a Colorado jam band, these folk-rockers continue to rise through the festival ranks and have sold out Red Rocks twice, but they're sticking to indoor venues through the late winter. Fun NOLA funk troupe Tank & the Bangas open. (7 p.m. Fri., Fillmore, Mpls., $35-$93)

Belfast Cowboys: Since their offshoot St. Dominic's Trio has the weekly Tuesday fundraiser gig at the Driftwood on the big Irish holiday, Terry Walsh and his Van Morrison-attuned big band are playing their Sham Rockin' St. Patrick's Dance Party a few days earlier in a new west-suburb location. (8 p.m. Fri., Birch's on the Lake, 1310 W. Wayzata Blvd, Long Lake)

Jason Aldean: On last fall's "9," this country superstar played his usual cards — loud guitars with electronic rhythms, an occasional ballad and lyrics about tattoos, booze, small towns and heartbreak. He added "We Back" to his long list of hits that include "My Kinda Party" and last year's "Rearview Town." Opening are Morgan Wallen, whose "Whiskey Glasses" was the best country single of 2019; Riley Green, known for the sentimental "I Wished Grandpas Never Died," and Dee Jay Silver, the first DJ signed to a Nashville major label. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $28.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Drive-by Truckers: After thematic albums based around Southern identity, relationships and their Alabama predecessors Lynyrd Skynyrd, bandleaders Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley largely stick to their most straight-ahead but lowdown songwriting subject yet — current U.S. politics — on a riveting new album, "The Unraveling." Songs like "Thoughts and Prayers" and "Grievance Merchants" take on gun-rights advocates and fact-altering TV pundits with blistering results, sounding as raw and angry as a late-'70s punk band but with the sturdy three-guitar foundation these road hounds have beautifully built up over a quarter-century of touring. Opener Kelsey Waldon is a favorite of fellow Kentuckyian John Prine, whose Oh Boy label just issued her album "White Noise/White Lines." (8 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, eTix.com, $30-$45)

Shellac: Legendary Nirvana and Pixies producer Steve Albini has only sporadically kept up appearances with his influential Chicago-based power trio since the release of their viscerally rocking 2014 album, "Dude Incredible," but he thankfully seems to favor the Twin Cities when he does take it out of the garage. Sister duo Loki's Folly open. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls., $18)

Thundercat: Tickets are more than twice as expensive as when bass-wielding funk maestro Stephen Bruner played in town in 2017, but it'll be a good chance to try out the new dance floor at Live Nation's posh new space, and to hear tracks from his new album, "It Is What It Is," which features pals Childish Gambino and Kamasi Washington as guests. (8 p.m. Sat., Fillmore, $45-$75)

Steve Aoki: With his latest album titled "Neon Future VI," we can surely expect a bright visual production to match the latest go-round by one of electronic dance music's biggest stars. (9 p.m. Sat., Armory, Mpls., $44)

Gliteratti: After years of kicking around the Duluth scene with such side groups as Two Many Banjos and the Velvets, Marc Gartman is finally putting out a record by his main rock vehicle and has a couple of well-known band members for support, Tim Saxhaug and Dave Carroll of Trampled by Turtles, the latter plugged in on electric guitar. Lydia Liza opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., $10)

Ana Popovic: The only female guitarist on the Jimi Hendrix tribute tours teamed up with songwriter/producer Keb Mo on her latest, "Like It on Top." Sounding vocally better than ever, she gets help from Robben Ford, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Mo on guitars while "Brand New Man" is a stellar showcase for her own shredding. (7 p.m. Sun., Dakota, $35-$45)

Allen Stone: On last year's "Building Balance," the hippie soul singer showed his love for new jack swing and other '90s sounds. What's not to like about such treats as "Brown Eyed Lover," "Sunny Days" and "Back to the Swing" featuring the Dap-King Horns? (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, $29.50-$35)

Corky Siegel, Howard Levy and Ernie Watts: Here's an all-star ensemble to get excited about. Siegel, who plays harmonica and piano, is known for his blues-rock work with Siegel-Schwall Band and blues-classical explorations with Chamber Blues. Levy, who plays piano and harmonica, has been a standout member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones as well as an in-demand session player with Paul Simon, Dolly Parton and others. Watts, a veteran jazz and R&B saxophonist, has not only led his own groups but played with the Rolling Stones, Frank Zappa, Marvin Gaye, Charlie Haden and many others. (7 p.m. Mon., Dakota, $25-$35)

Leslie Odom Jr.: The Tony-winning Aaron Burr of "Hamilton" has released his first album of originals, "Mr." It's an alluringly eclectic collection — jazz, ballads, contemporary R&B, Broadway, pop — filled with heart and soul and his luscious voice. He also promises to offer standards from his debut and, of course, a taste of "Hamilton." Read an interview with Odom in Tuesday's Variety. (7 p.m. Tue., Fine Line, Mpls., $25-$30)

Pat Frederick & Rebel Fiddle: The singer/fiddler from country mainstays Daisy Dillman debuts his new Twin Cities ensemble — guitarist Jon Herchert, drummer Dave Schmalenberger and bassist/keyboardist Jordan Hedlund — to explore fiddle music from around the world, with a healthy helping of Irish tunes for St. Patrick's Day. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Crooners, Fridley, $15)

Gaelic Storm: You know you have clout as an Irish music town when two of the top touring Celtic folk acts are here for gigs on St. Patrick's Day (see: Altán below). California's rowdy and rocky pickers, led by Irishman Patrick Murphy, are wrapping up their Drink 'Em Down Tour following a stop at St. Paul's favorite Irish-named theater. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $41-$46, eTix.com)

Altán: Across the river, the more tradition-minded folk group from Ireland's County Donegal — still helmed by singer/violinist Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, 25 years since the death of her musical husband Frankie Kennedy — is settling in for a two-night stand with the obvious Irish menu twist. (7 p.m. Tue. & Wed., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Harriet Tubman: This power trio, seen last year opening for Henry Threadgill, recalls the heady days when punk, funk and avant-jazz slammed in the same sweaty mosh pit. Anchored by the muscular bass of Melvin Gibbs — a veteran of Defunkt, Ronald Shannon Jackson's Decoding Society and the Rollins Band — and rock-solid drummer JT Lewis, the group's roiling grooves get a juicy jolt from vocalist/guitarist Brandon Ross. Come early for simpatico trio Charcoal, featuring local heroes Anthony Cox, Milo Fine and Davu Seru. (9 p.m. Thu., Icehouse, Mpls., $20, icehousempls.com)