Mindi Abair: The veteran saxophonist has been all over the place, touring with Mandy Moore, the Backstreet Boys and Dave Koz; backing contestants on “American Idol”; hosting a show on the Chill Channel on Sirius XM, and running the website prettygoodforagirl.net to celebrate women power. In 2018, she won several Independent Blues Awards for her work with the Boneshakers. (7 & 9 p.m. Fri., Dakota, Mpls., $25-$40)

The Black Lips: As if to prove that cowboys are free to take acid, too, Atlanta’s great psychedelic garage-rock unit turned up the twang to great effect on their latest album, “In a World That’s Falling Apart,” a country-rock-flavored effort that makes a fun left turn in the band’s two-decade career and should only add to the wonderfully chaotic vibe of their legendary live shows. (8 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, St. Paul, $20.)

Julian Lage and Dave King: Lage, a former child prodigy jazz guitarist, has worked with everyone from Gary Burton to John Zorn. Now he teams up with Minneapolis’ always in-demand drummer, whose groups include the Bad Plus, Happy Apple and Halloween Alaska. King played on Lage’s 2019 trio record “Love Hurts.” (9:30 p.m. Fri., Crooners, Fridley, $25-$30)

Kent Burnside: Like his great, late grandfather R.L. Burnside, this guitar slinger favors the North Mississippi hill country blues. He plays it with flair and passion, as anyone who has seen his many appearances at the Roots, Rock and Deep Blues Fest has witnessed. With the Shackletons and the Flood Brothers. (8 p.m. Fri.. Hook and Ladder, Mpls., $10-$15)

Yonder Mountain String Band: Already on tap as a headliner for next summer’s Blue Ox Music Fest in Eau Claire, the bluegrassy Colorado string jammers are on a string of indoor winter dates, where their warm vibe still shines through. The Big Wu’s Chris Castino opens previewing his excellent new solo album. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls., $25-$30.)

Three 6 Mafia: After guesting on Katy Perry’s “Dark Horses” and Usher’s “I Don’t Mind” in recent years, Memphis rapper Juicy J is back to touring with DJ Paul under the name that earned them a trip to — and a trophy at — the Oscars in 2005 with “Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” from the movie “Hustle & Flow.” They haven’t dropped new music since 2015, so it’ll be all the oldies for older-school rap fans’ first chance to drop a lot of cash at Minneapolis’ fancy new Live Nation venue. (8 p.m. Sat., Fillmore Minneapolis, $60, fillmorempls.com)

DJ Paul and Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia in 2008.

Hayes Carll and Allison Moorer: He got divorced and wrote an album about it. She got divorced and wrote a memoir. Now these accomplished Americana singer-songwriters are married to each other, touring together and touting their individual 2019 albums. Coproduced and cowritten by Moorer, Carll’s rootsy and folkie “What It Is,” his second — and happier — post-divorce disc, features the almost sunny “None’Ya” and the slightly rockin’ “Beautiful Thing.” A deeply felt companion to her memoir of the same name, Moorer’s “Blood” reflects profound hurt but emboldening resiliency. In concert, she opens the night, he closes and they’ll sing some tunes together. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat. Dakota, $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Rock the Cradle: The toddler-oriented version of Rock the Garden from 89.3 the Current takes over the Minneapolis Institute of Art once again with a fun and varied lineup of music, including the Jolly Pops, Siama’s Congo Roots, Katy Vernon and Rhymesayers vet DJ Kool Akiem, plus the popular Kids Disco dance floor and other music-related activities. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., free)

Liv Warfield: Prince’s most live-wire protégé masterfully blends funk and rock with electrifying gospel fervor. Last seen at #WomenWhoRock at Paisley Park in 2019, she lit it up with “Blackbird” and “Why Do You Lie.” Warfield also impressed in a recent side hustle with Heart’s Nancy Wilson called Roadcase Royale. Opening is #Mpls, featuring Ashley Commodore and Jesse Larson of “The Voice.” (7 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, Mpls., $30-$35)

Best Coast: Bethany Cosentino happily declared “Everything Has Changed” in the title of her latest earworm of a radio single, but not a whole lot is different musically speaking with the latest album by her and her steadfast partner in guitar buzz, Bobb Bruno. And that’s a good thing. Titled “Always Tomorrow,” their band’s fourth album is a little more synth-poppy than the rest but still loaded with the same rocky hooks of the Lemonheads and L.A. predecessors the Go-Go’s. Philly blasters Mannequin Pussy make for very worthy openers. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, $20, first-avenue.com.)

David Sanborn: Although regarded as a kingpin of smooth jazz, this versatile veteran saxophonist has earned widespread respect for his work in R&B, jazz, rock and blues by playing with a who’s who, including the Rolling Stones, Albert King, Stevie Wonder and the Brecker Brothers. Always willing to let his band members shine, the six-time Grammy winner will be joined by Wisconsin-reared pianist Geoffrey Keezer, drummer Billy Kilson and multi-instrumentalist Michael Dease, among others. (7 & 9 p.m. Mon.-Tue., Dakota, $40-$70)

Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros.: The side project of the Grateful Dead mainstay features Grammy-winning producer/bassist Don Was (Bonnie Raitt, Rolling Stones) and drummer Jay Lane of Ratdog and Primus. Last year at the Palace, the modest trio satisfied by delivering well-known rock songs (by Bob Dylan, the Beatles and the Dead) with the improvisational approach of jazz musicians. Get your Dead fix at the Fillmore. What could be more trippy than that? (7 p.m. Tue., Fillmore Minneapolis, $70-$299)

Wilco: Between their three-night Palace Theatre run last November and their upcoming big gig Sept. 19 with Trampled by Turtles at Treasure Island Casino’s amphitheater, Jeff Tweedy and the gang are headed toward Canada and stopping in at their second-favorite Great Lakes harbor, where they long ago were rewarded the keys to the city. (7:30 p.m. Tue., DECC Symphony Hall, Duluth, $50.)

Kat Edmonson: On this year’s beguiling concept album “Dreamers Do,” the Texas jazz vocalist offers songs about dreams, culled mostly from Disney movies including “Mary Poppins” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Her Blossom Dearie-ish voice is perfect for these lost-in-your-imagination tunes such as an exotically Lana Del Reyesque “When You Wish Upon a Star” and two originals, the gorgeously orchestrated “Too Late to Dream” and the eeriely jazzy “Someone’s in the House.” (7:30 p.m. Tue., Crooners, $40)

Dirty Knobs: This show with Heartbeakers guitarist Mike Campbell's band has been postponed until October. (8 p.m. Tue., Fine Line)

Omar Sosa: A musician who thrives on collaboration, the well-traveled Cuban jazz pianist is touring with Cuban violinist Yilian Cañizares, with whom he recorded “Aguas” in 2018. He may be 20 years older than his 30-something duo partner but his delicate piano nicely complements her emotive vocals and graceful violin. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls., $25-$28)

Special EFX: Guitarist Chieli Minucci, an Emmy-winning composer and studio musician, leads this ever-evolving jazz fusion ensemble in toasting the February release “All Stars” with saxophonist Eric Marienthal and violinist Karen Briggs, who sparkled last month with piano powerhouse Nachito Herrera at the Dakota. (7 & 9 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $25-$45)

Lanco: Sounding like a next-gen answer to Rascal Flatts, Brandon Lancaster and the boys made a splash in Nashville with 2017’s “The Greatest Love Story,” about a guy pursuing his high school sweetheart after she returns with her college degree. We all know how that story ends — and the song ended up at No. 1. After dropping its debut album, “Hallelujah Nights,” in 2018, Lanco is working on the follow-up, featuring the current single “What I See.” (7 p.m. Thu., Fillmore, $37.50)

Chelsea Cutler: The wholesome Connecticut electro-pop singer, 23, bounced from Amherst College to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her Kygo collaboration “Not OK.” Now she’s on her first headlining tour, promoting her debut album for the Republic Records roster, “How to Be Human.” (7 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, sold out)

Wynonna Judd & Cactus Moser: The voice of the Judds is temporarily back in a duo format, doing stripped-down songs and stories with her husband on drums, guitar and mandolin. The garrulous Wynonna is a terrific storyteller in conversation and song. (7 p.m. Thu.-next Fri., Dakota, $55-$75)