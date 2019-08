BILLY JENSEN: "Chase Darkness With Me." 5 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

STEVE RUSHIN: "Nights in White Castle." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

CURT BROWN: "Minnesota 1918." $5. 7 p.m. Thu. St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1895 Laurel Av., St. Paul.

KRISTAL LEEBRICK: "Thank You for Shopping." 7 p.m. Thu. Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville.

ROB KRAUSE: "Don't Try This at Home." 7 p.m. Thu. REI Bloomington, 750 W. 79th St., Bloomington.

DAVID LAROCHELLE: "Isle of You" and "I Was an Outer Space Chicken." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

TIM JOLLYMORE: "People You've Been Before." 11 a.m. Fri. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.

STEVE ATKINSON: "In Liberating Strife." 2 p.m. Sat. $25. Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Av. S., Mpls.