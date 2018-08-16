Beach House: Even though they added some girth and velocity on their rockier new album “7,” Baltimore’s ethereal-rock darlings Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally still have to overcome the somber tones of their music and the relative immobility of their stage presences to put on a compelling live performance. They’ve pulled it off beautifully in previous gig at First Avenue, though — a track record they should easily keep up as they graduate to the club’s larger, grander, sister venue, which sold out instantly. Their San Francisco pals in Papercuts open. (9 p.m. Fri., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, sold out.)

Deadmau5: Just a half-year into its dramatic makeover, the Armory welcomes one of the biggest names in electronic dance music. The mouseheaded Canadian DJ/producer was last seen in our area playing to about 20,000 fans outside at the Summer Set festival in 2015. He just dropped “mau5ville: level 1,” a new collection with his “Ghosts ’n’ Stuff” collaborator Rob Swire. (8 p.m. Fri., Armory, Mpls., $55-$100, ticketmaster.com.)

Tina Schlieske: She calls it an evening of torch song and swing. In other words, the Apple Valley-reared rocker returns home to croon — and belt — the songs of Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, Ray Charles and other legends. Schlieske does it her way, with style and personality. (7 p.m. Fri., Dakota, $30-$38)

The Big Wu Family Reunion: Minnesota’s enduring jammers have found another woodsy home for their 18th almost-annual two-day camp-out, and they lined up another eclectic lineup, including legendary Meters bassist George Porter Jr. and his Runnin’ Pardners, Stu Allen of Jerry Garcia Band affiliation, White Iron Band, Kung-Fu Hippies, Kind Country, Dean Magraw and more. (Fri. & Sat., Blue Ribbons Pines, East Bethel, $50-$150, bigwufamilyreunion.com.)

Ace Frehley: The founding guitarist of Kiss isn’t performing, but he is hitting a local stage. He will take part in two “storyteller” events with local photographer Tommy Sommers, each followed by meet-and-greets with fans. The ol’ Space Ace sure does have stories, too. (7 & 9 p.m. Fri., New Hope Cinema Grill, $29-$149, fanhqstore.com.)

Shelby Lynne: The downbeat alt-country singer-songwriter offers painful, penetrating tunes, lightened by between-song conversation. Last year, she teamed with her sister Allison Moorer on “Not Dark Yet,” a remarkable collection of sad songs by Bob Dylan, Jessi Colter and Townes Van Zandt made even sadder with their sisterly harmonies. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, $35-$45. )

Bad Bad Hats: Macalester grads Kerry Alexander and Chris Hoge and their catchy, bright-eyed pop-rock band graduate to their first mainroom headlining show to mark the release of sophomore album “Lightning Round,” already earning national press and radio play. Scrunchies and Jessica Manning open. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $15.)

Smashing Pumpkins: “Go big, or go home,” seems to be the mantra frontman Billy Corgan is following on his first tour in 16 years with most of the original members of his grandiose ’90s alt-rock band, including guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Prior stops have lasted three hours with 30-plus songs, including all of the Pumpkins’ biggest hits plus cover versions of a handful of rock’s all-time smashes. Bring ear plugs and maybe a couple energy bars for stamina. Emily Haines’ edgy synth-pop band Metric opens. (7 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., $27-$125, ticketmaster.com.)

Rebirth Brass Band: Marking their 35th year in 2018, New Orleans’ funky party starters are squeezing in a string of Midwest dates between their fabled Tuesday-night hometown gigs at the Maple Leaf Bar. (7 & 9 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, $35-$40.)

Irv Williams: The Twin Cities jazz community will celebrate the — wow — 99th birthday of the incomparable local saxophonist known as Mr. Smooth. The party is a fundraiser for a new scholarship in his name for high school jazz musicians at MacPhail School of Music. Jake Baldwin will lead an alumni ensemble of the Dakota Combo, Pete Whitman will play with his group Mississippi, and Williams himself is expected to perform with guitarist Steve Blons. (6 p.m. Tue., Dakota Jazz Club, Mpls., $20)

Ben Sidran: Author, educator, broadcaster, producer, composer and hip jazz singer/keyboardist, he’s celebrating his 75th birthday this month. The pride of Madison, Wis., will be joined by his son, Leo Sidran, on drums plus Twin Cities bassist Billy Peterson and saxophonist Kenni Holmen. (7 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Crooners, $25-$30)

Blackalicious: The topical but fun-loving Bay Area hip-hop duo, featuring wizardly rapper Gift of Gab and his DJ partner Chief Xcel, is back in action after being sidelined by some health issues. They land here with a worthy lineup of local support, featuring Sean Anonymous, Haphduzn and Dimitry Kilstorm. (8:30 p.m. Tue., 7th Street Entry, $25.)

New Order: Last seen in town with P.i.L. and the Sugarcubes at the St. Paul Civic Center — all clues the show was way back in 1989! — the influential British synth-rock band born out of the ashes of Joy Division finally returns for only its third-ever Minnesota concert. Singer/guitarist Bernard Sumner, drummer Stephen Morris and keyboardist Gillian Gilbert infamously split with bassist Peter Hook in 2007 and put out a rather dull 2015 album, “Music Complete.” But they’re appeasing fans on tour with a decent smattering of old favorites, usually including “Blue Monday,” “Temptation,” “Bizarre Love Triangle” and even a few Joy D tunes. (8 p.m. Thu., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, sold out.)

Niall Horan: Harry Styles has proven that there is life after One Direction. Now it’s Horan’s turn. The pop songs on his 2017 “Flicker” album seem closer to the acoustic-influenced pop of Ed Sheeran than to the progressive sounds of Styles. Opening is rising country star Maren Morris, who seems to be everywhere these days — on Zedd’s pop hit “The Middle,” on Thomas Rhett’s country hit “Craving You,” on Horan’s album and on her own recent country triumph, “I Could Use a Love Song.” (7:30 p.m. Thu., State Fair grandstand, $49 & $58)

Tower of Power: If you go on a tour of Paisley Park, you’ll learn that this horn-fueled funk band from Oakland was one of Prince’s acknowledged influences. Now celebrating their 50th anniversary, TOP still has three original members who revisit such classics as “What Is Hip” and “So Very Hard To Go.” (8:30 p.m. Thu.-next Fri. State Fair bandshell, free with gate admission)