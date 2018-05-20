Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Consuelos, Octavia Spencer, Natalie Dormer, Bishop Briggs. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

The Steve Wilkos Show A woman believes her ex-boyfriend had a role in her rape. (WUCW, Ch. 23)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Maury After a woman cheats on her husband, he denies being the father of their kids. (WUCW, Ch. 23)

Late night

10 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The best of Desi Lydic, volume 2. (Comedy)

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Emilia Clarke, Matt Bomer. (KARE, Ch. 11)

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Olivia Munn, director Ava DuVernay, musical guest Brothers Osborne. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Late Show With James Corden Audra McDonald, Billy Eichner. (WCCO, Ch. 4)