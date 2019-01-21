Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Pine, Mädchen Amick, Dr. Tanya Altmann. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
1 p.m.
Rachael Ray Lindsay Lohan prepares lemon-pepper shrimp; Marie Kondo discusses folding. (KARE, Ch. 11)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anne Hathaway, Fred Savage. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10 p.m.
Busy Tonight Jonathan Van Ness. (E!)
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gina Rodriguez, Lil Rel Howery. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Stephen Curry, Regina King, Ron Funches, musical guest Lauren Jauregui. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
2:05 a.m.
Dish Nation Oscars, "The Bachelor" and "Celebrity Big Brother." (WFTC, Ch. 29)
