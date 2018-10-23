Hello, kitty

In a gentler world, "Super Cats" would take you behind the scenes of that cute kitty playing piano on YouTube. Instead, this "Nature" miniseries is the latest documentary to use high-tech cameras to capture predators tracking down their prey in the wild. F. Murray Abraham, who won an Oscar for playing Mozart's tormentor in "Amadeus," seems a little too delighted to narrate the action.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Going to the dogs

If you're more of a dog person, check out "The American Humane Hero Dog Awards," hosted by Beth Stern and James Denton, the Chanhassen resident who probably still gets recognized for his role in "Desperate Housewives." Human presenters include Danielle Fishel, Carrie Ann Inaba, Naomi Judd and Denise Richards.

7 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Middle-age crazy

"Wanderlust" caused a bit of a stir for its sexual content when it premiered on BBC One, but for anyone who has a subscription to HBO, this tale about a couple re-evaluating their love lives after a near-fatal bike accident will be less than shocking. Emmy winner Toni Collette is terrific as the mom who's ready to sow her wild oats all over again.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin