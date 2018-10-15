Family matters

“The Conners” (7 p.m.) is even better than last season’s reboot of “Roseanne,” in large part because it offers more for the rest of the cast to do, particularly Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman — always the most vital players. The offshoot has a promising companion in “The Kids Are Alright” (7:30 p.m.), a sitcom in which a writer wistfully looks back at growing up in the ’70s with firm parents and annoying siblings. Yes, it’s a “Wonder Years” wannabe, but somehow it feels fresh.

KSTP, Ch. 5

Breeding grounds

Adolf Hitler wasn’t the first advocate for a master race. “The Eugenics Crusade,” another eye-opening edition of “American Experience,” looks at such a movement right here in our own country that made shocking progress in the 1920s, thanks to the support of leading scientists and lawmakers.

8 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Never too late

Nathan Fillion’s character in “The Rookie” won’t win any foot races, but he’s got enough charm to keep this relatively upbeat procedural on the schedule for the long run. The premise — a recent divorcé joins the LAPD in the midst of a midlife crisis — has plenty of promise, especially when the former “Castle” hunk acts more like Barney Fife and less like Baretta.

9 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin