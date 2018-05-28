Sins of the past

Filmmakers Ric Burns and Li-Shin Yu shine a light on "The Chinese Exclusion Act," one of America's least-talked-about misdeeds. The two-hour documentary tracks how anti-immigration sentiments led to decades of discrimination and conflict between two powerhouse nations, with moving testimonials from historians committed to making sure we never forget this dark chapter in U.S. history.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Further developments

Rebooting "Arrested Development" may have seemed like a smart idea, but the first Netflix season felt like a recycling bin, jammed with old jokes that hadn't aged well. I gave up halfway through. Perhaps this new batch of episodes will return the once sharp sitcom to its original glory — but I'm skeptical.

Now streaming on Netflix

Everybody dance now

The one-two combination of "World of Dance" and "America's Got Talent" wouldn't pack much of a punch during most of the calendar year, but in the lazy, hazy days of summer, the two reality-competition series should once again provide lighthearted relief. All the personalities from last season are returning.

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin