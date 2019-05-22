On the nose

The latest "Red Nose Day" celebration, raising money for children in need, has a bit of something for everybody, from Julianne Hough starring in a new video for Hall and Oates' "You Make My Dreams" to a mini-sequel of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" featuring many of the original cast members. The two-hour special will be followed by a special edition of "Hollywood Game Night" with Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell and others.

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Not so elementary

Imagine Sherlock Holmes as a Franciscan monk and you have the general idea behind "The Name of the Rose," a brain-tingling adaptation of the Umberto Eco novel. John Turturro, who pitched in as a screenwriter, is terrific as the sleuthing saint who finds that murder and trying to halt a war keep getting in the way of settling down with a good book.

9 p.m., Sundance Channel

American patriot

"Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story" isn't the most thorough of profiles, but it does manage to capture how the former Cabinet member came to terms with any bitterness he harbored for the time he spent in a U.S. internment camp during World War II. In the end, it's an inspiring example of patriotism triumphing over resentment.

9 p.m., TPT Life

Neal Justin