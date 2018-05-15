Raising hell

Guillermo del Toro may have finally picked up Oscars for "The Shape of Water," but he's been wowing audiences for years with his unique treks into fantasyland. His work in 2008's "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," starring University of Minnesota alum Ron Perlman, is one of the more imaginative superhero flicks ever made, an achievement that keeps me hoping that someone at Marvel will let him take a crack at the Fantastic Four.

5:30 and 10 p.m., Syfy Chanel

Fearless leaders

Old episodes of "The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle" still hold up today, but it's interesting to see what kind of trouble a current generation can stir up for the flying squirrel and talkative moose. Tiffany Ward, the daughter of original creator Jay Ward, is among the producers of these new episodes.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Chemical reactions

Johnny Galecki still has some nerd cells to burn off. "The Big Bang Theory" star is behind "Scijinks," a new series in which pranks are pulled in a science laboratory. Wouldn't it have just been easier to have Bill Nye take over as host of "Jackass"?

9 p.m., Science Channel

Neal Justin