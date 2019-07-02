Life on ‘Mars’

Those who know Kristen Bell only from “The Good Place” should make a point of bingeing on her breakthrough performance in “Veronica Mars,” the wisecracking detective series that ranks right up there with the best of Bogart. The first three seasons, originally aired in the early 2000s, are now available for streaming in anticipation of a brand-new season that drops July 26.

Now streaming on Hulu

Water log

“Rivers of Life” couldn’t possibly dedicate an episode to the mighty Mississippi without spending time in Minnesota. The filmmakers fulfill their duties by shining a spotlight on Gull Lake’s Ice Fishing Extravaganza and Marsh Lake’s white pelicans. Other installments in the limited series pay tribute to the Amazon and the Nile.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

The Mississippi feeds the Atchafalaya Swamp.

Survival guide

Kiefer Sutherland isn’t the only accidental president. “Designated Survivor: 60 Days” is a Korean version of the former ABC series, which has now moved to Netflix. Ji Jin-hee is the Minister of Environment who is suddenly thrust into the country’s most important position after an attack on the National Assembly.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin