All aboard

The second season of "Infinity Train" doesn't tear down the tracks with quite the same zip as it did in its initial journey, but Minnesota-raised creator Owen Dennis still finds ways to keep his passengers on the edge of their seats, this time through a "mirror image" heroine who pines to be a real girl. Pinocchio isn't the only pop-culture reference in this animated series, which will air in half-hour chunks every day this week.

6:30 p.m., Cartoon Network

Irregular Joe

"McCarthy" couldn't be interpreted as a sympathetic portrait of the late Joe McCarthy, but this "American Experience" documentary incorporates a few surprises, including how the Wisconsin senator could be charming, even to those he ravaged during his anti-communism campaign, and how alcoholism played a role in his public demise. Neither revelation, however, will convince you that his crusade had any sense of decency.

8 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Kiwi whodunit

The dry puns in "Law & Order" repeats are no match for the quirky humor that colors the cases on "The Brokenwood Mysteries," a long-running series that specializes in bringing wit to whodunits. The evidence is abundant in the Season 6 premiere, in which the New Zealand detectives try to unravel who blew up a local racist while he was visiting a porta-potty. Old episodes often pop up on public television, including one at 9 p.m. Thursday on TPT, Ch. 2.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Neal Justin