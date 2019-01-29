Back on the beat

“Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television” was renewed for another season, a development that seems to have shocked the people making this irreverent spoof of all things Hollywood, especially the buddy-cop drama. The sitcom’s second chance at life is mined for laughs over and over again with a cast that winks so hard at the audience that they should be required to see an optometrist.

Now streaming on YouTube Premium

Dan the man

No offense to Joe Buck, but the sports-talk show “Undeniable” got a major upgrade when Dan Patrick signed up to replace him as host. Anyone who listens to Patrick’s radio show knows he’s one of the best interviewers in the business, so it should be enlightening to watch him sit down this season with Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson and others for an hour each.

7 p.m. AT&T/DirecTV

John Goodman in “Black Earth Rising” credit: Des Wlilie/BBC/Netflix

Disorder in the court

Hugo Blick, the man behind the Peabody Award-winning “The Honourable Woman,” is the writer and director of “Black Earth Rising,” a new series about the prosecution of an African militia leader. John Goodman plays a lawyer drawn into the complicated case.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin