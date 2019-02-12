Under the sea

With the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing upon us, TV viewers will be doing plenty of stargazing this year. But “Sealab” suggests we should be looking down, appreciating those who first explored the idea of living under the sea. Sebastian the Crab takes a back seat to Scott Carpenter (yeah, the same dude who orbited the Earth) and other “aquanauts” who haven’t gotten their due.

8 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Bouncing back

“Boomerang,” the TV spinoff of the 1992 feature film, doesn’t have Eddie Murphy or Halle Berry, but the cast still has plenty of appeal. It’s great to see a show centered on upwardly mobile blacks, although an early scene in a strip joint seems out of place. The dramedy is much more appealing when it takes you into the boardroom or eavesdrops on the group’s game night.

9 p.m. BET

Heaven help us

If you’ve made “The Good Place” a weekly destination, you’ll want to also book reservations with “Miracle Workers,” an even more irreverent visit to the spiritual world with Steve Buscemi as an illiterate God who’s obsessed with cable news, can’t open a box of cornflakes and demands vengeance on Bill Maher. Daniel Radcliffe plays the clerk in the Department of Unanswered Prayers trying to speak to God’s better angels.

9:30 p.m. TBS

Neal Justin