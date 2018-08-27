All aboard

The most impressive thing about the 2017 remake of "Murder on the Orient Express" is how star (and director) Kenneth Branagh manages to give us such an intimidating Hercule Poirot despite his laugh-out-loud mustache. Even those who already know the whodunit will enjoy the star-studded ride.

4:35 p.m., HBO

A new leaf

"Greenleaf" kicks off its third season with a two-night event that continues Wednesday. Three-time Emmy winner Beau Bridges joins a cast that includes Lynn Whitfield and Oprah Winfrey. The series, which will remind you of a "Dallas" set in Memphis, was created by St. John's University grad Craig Wright.

9 p.m., OWN

A little off the top

LeBron James may have become an L.A. Laker, but he went Hollywood years ago. His quest to expand his brand continues with "The Shop," a new, wide-ranging talk show set in a barbershop. Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart and the WNBA's Candace Parker are among those getting cuts in the first episode.

10 p.m., HBO

Neal Justin