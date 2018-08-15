Despite a slew of turnovers, despite stretches of time when the offense looked lost, despite the fact that Maya Moore was on the bench having fouled out, the Lynx had a chance.

With 19.3 seconds left, out of a time out, down a point, the Lynx had a chance to beat the Chicago Sky at Target Center.

Instead, the Lynx were unable to get a shot off, ultimately turning the ball over for the 17th time in the game; Courtney Vandersloot hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to ice Chicago’s 91-88 victory.

The loss dropped the Lynx to 8-8 at Target Center, where they have lost two straight. It also kept the Lynx (17-15) in the seventh spot in the league, starting at the likelihood of having to play a first-round, single-elimination game on the road.

Rookie Diamond DeShields scored 28 points, including eight straight at one point in the Sky’s fourth-quarter rally. Vandersloot had 16.

– who became the sixth player in league history to reach 3,000 – getting 19 points and 13 rebounds

It was just the second time the Lynx have lost a game when reaching 80 points (14-2).

The Lynx trailed by two in the fourth quarter when Lindsay Whalen came off a pick and hit a three-pointer. Out of a time out Moore hit a corner three. After a Sky turnover Seimone Augustus fed Fowles for a layup and the Lynx, on an 8-0 run, were up 85-78.

But DeShields wasn’t done. She scored three straight Sky baskets in a 6-1 run that pulled Chicago within 85-84 with 2:53 left. She scored eight straight at one point.

The Lynx were up on after Fowles made one of two free throws with 1:41 left, then Quigley hit a spinning shot in the lane with 57 seconds left to put Chicago up one.

Lindsay Whalen missed at the other end, but the Sky’s Cheyenne Parker missed a shot, with Fowles getting the rebound with 19.7 seconds left.

But, out of a time out, the Lynx were unable to get a shot off, committing their 17th turnover instead. Fouled, Vandersloot hit both free throws with 2.2 seconds left to ice the game.

As has been the case at home recently, the Lynx struggled to score in the first quarter. Down two points mid-quarter, the Lynx took a brief lead on back-to-back three-pointers by Wright and Moore to go up 15-11. But the Sky finished the quarter out-scoring the Lynx 13-6 to go up three entering the second quarter.

– who committed seven turnovers in the quarter – held onto the ball. When they did they shot 10-for-15 from the field, hitting three three-pointers while turning a three-point deficit after the first into a 44-39 halftime lead.

The Lynx were down 30-34 when they got going, getting a quick 7-0 run on Fowles’ pass to a cutting Wright, Moore’s three-pointer and a jumper by Augustus. Later in the quarter, the game tied at 37, the Lynx finished the half on a 7-2 run on Moore’s jumper, Whalen’s three-pointer and Fowles’ put-back. In all, Minnesota ended the half on a 14-5 run.

That lead grew to seven early in the third quarter. But then the Lynx offense stalled and then, mid-way through the quarter, Moore picked up her fourth foul and had to sit.

And the lead evaporated.

Chicago pulled ahead. With Minnesota missing every other free throw during the quarter, the Sky’s lead grew as large as eight on two free throws by DeShields with less than 2 minutes left in the quarter.

Then, a Lynx spurt: Fowles scored, and Moore hit a three-pointer. Then newly-signed free agent guard Sydney Colson hit one of two free throws. After a Sky miss Colson hit Wright on the break to tie the game at 66 before Chicago’s Gabby Williams scored at the end of the quarter.