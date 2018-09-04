A crash with possible injuries resides on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 610 at Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park. The mishap is leading to a gawker slow down in the immediate area.

For much slower traffic, commuters on southbound I-35 in Forest Lake are stuck in it. It's bumper to bumper from Hwy. 8 down to Hwy. 97 due to construction in the area.

Further south, a pocket of slow and go traffic is forming on southbound I-35W near Hwy. 10. And look for a stall in the lanes of westbound I-694 in the vicinity of Lexington Avenue.

A commute alert for Edina drivers. The ramps from northbound Hwy. 169 to westbound Hwy. 212/62 and eastbound Hwy. 62 to Gleason Road are closed for construction.