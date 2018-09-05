GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Justin Verlander, Houston

The Astros righthander held the Twins to one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out eight.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Times the Twins have lost the first two games of a road series.

19-9 Record for Justin Verlander against the Twins, his fewest victories against any AL Central opponent.

ON DECK

The Twins will try to avoid being swept in a series for the seventh time this season as they wrap up the three-game series.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III