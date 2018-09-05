GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Justin Verlander, Houston
The Astros righthander held the Twins to one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out eight.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Times the Twins have lost the first two games of a road series.
19-9 Record for Justin Verlander against the Twins, his fewest victories against any AL Central opponent.
ON DECK
The Twins will try to avoid being swept in a series for the seventh time this season as they wrap up the three-game series.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The North Score: Our sports analytics beat
The North Score, led by reporter Chris Hine, will feature analytics-based stories about the players and teams we cover. Our goals are to explain trends, answer burning questions and look through an analytics lens to find new stories within Minnesota teams.
Vikings
Souhan: With Vikings pieces in place, pressure now rests on Zimmer
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is set up to win big, which means he is set up to be blamed if he doesn't. Vikings coaches have been here before.
Sports
Stewart talks about pitching at home in Houston
Kohl Stewart, from nearby Tomball, threw five scoreless innings on Tuesday vs. the Astros.
Twins
Sano carted off with leg bruise as Twins' 'opener' strategy fails again
Miguel Sano suffered a left leg bruise sliding into second base early in Tuesday night's loss at Houston, in which Trevor May allowed four first-inning runs.
Twins
Cards beat Nats behind Molina grand slam, 4 other homers
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt changed his lineup after arriving at Nationals Park, dropping catcher Yadier Molina from second to sixth.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.