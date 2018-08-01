GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

The third baseman went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Hits for Ramirez in the first two games of this series.

77 In miles per hour, the speed of Trevor May’s first pitch in the majors since September 2016, a curveball.

ON DECK

Righthander Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland’s starter Wednesday, has won his past four decisions but is 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA in two outings against the Twins this season.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III