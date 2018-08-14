TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

For those who like numbers, it wasn't pure coincidence that Lindsay Whalen's retirement news conference was on Aug. 13 and started at 1:30 p.m. After all, Whalen made No. 13 lucky by wearing that number during her career.

WATCH THIS

The last time the Twins played the Pirates in early April, their starting lineup featured Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Logan Morrison, Jason Castro and Byron Buxton. Things have changed just a little with the Pirates coming to Target Field (7 p.m., FSN).

RANDOM FANDOM

"We have loved watching her play at the U, as a Lynx, as an Olympian. Can't wait to see what she does with the Gophers program. Thanks for all you have brought to the game, Lindsay! A great role model for all kids (not just girls)."

"tiredgrandma" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"CONGRATULATIONS @Lindsay_13 on a helleva career!! Makes all the sense in the world now why your last name starts with 'W'. Lindsay Wins." — LeBron James giving a shout-out to Lindsay Whalen.

@KingJames