A last-second tying goal didn’t deflate Eastview’s boys’ soccer team.

Senior Yamel Pantoja Morales scored 5 minutes, 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Lightning a 4-3 victory over crosstown rival Apple Valley in the Class 2A, Section 3 championship at McNamara Stadium in Hastings.

Morales’ goal came after Apple Valley scored with one second remaining in regulation, tying it at 3-all. Morales also scored in the first half when Eastview built a 2-0 lead.

Apple Valley answered with two goals early in the second half to tie it at 2. Eastview’s Nick Karam responded with a goal with 19 minutes left to give the Lightning a 3-2 edge.

In other Class 2A section championships:

Section 1: Loic Mesanvi netted a pair of goals to lead Lakeville South to a 4-1 victory over Rochester Mayo. Teammates Calvin Keith and Sam Just also scored. Daliso Chitulangoma had the lone goal for Mayo.

Section 4: Josh Tong scored early in the second half to give East Ridge a 1-0 victory over Woodbury.

Section 5: Assem Elsayad and Riaz Kelly each score one goal in second half to lead St. Paul Central to a 2-1 victory over Mounds View.

Section 7: Chalee Moua scored seven minutes into the second half to lead Centennial 1-0 past Andover.

Girls’ soccer

Section 1: Grace Ebbighausen, Sammy Ponsonby, Grace Plucinak and Grace Swail each scored to lead Lakeville South to a 4-0 shutout over New Prague.

Section 5: Junior midfielder Megan Carlson scored the lone goal for Champlin Park in a 1-0 victory over Roseville.

Section 6: Paige Peltier netted a pair of goals to give Cretin-Derham a 3-0 victory over Minneapolis Washburn. MaryKate Kocourek scored the other goal.

Section 7: Kyah Harper had a hat trick 20 seconds into the second half to lead Centennial to a 3-1 victory over Andover. Kelsey Kallio scored the goal for Andover.

