WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their "very strong views" about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.
He tweeted Friday that he's one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms, but that everyone must unite and find ways to respond to mass shootings in America.
Trump says leaders in the House and Senate are having "serious discussions" about background checks for buying guns.
Trump repeated his claim that guns should not be "placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people" and said common sense solutions can be implemented.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Biden centers campaign where he started: Trump's character
Joe Biden's campaign is not anchored in a big policy idea like Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All. He is not proposing transformative change like Elizabeth Warren. Instead, Biden's call to voters is a more visceral one, casting the 2020 race as a test of the country's character.
National
The Latest: Schumer, Pelosi discuss gun bill with Trump
The Latest on possible congressional action on gun safety legislation (all times local):
National
Trump sounds conciliatory note to NRA on gun control
President Donald Trump says he's talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their "very strong views" about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.
National
Alaska's oil money headaches: 'We did this to ourselves'
Daniel Bowen came to Alaska in 2011, looking for adventure and opportunity. He and his wife eventually settled on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage, a salmon fishing haven calling itself "Alaska's Playground."
National
Critics protest move of Confederate statue to Florida county
Opponents of the relocation of a Confederate statue to a Florida county with a fraught racial past are protesting the decision to house the monument at a tax-supported historical museum at a time when cities around the U.S. have been removing Confederate monuments.