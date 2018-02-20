– The Trump administration took another swipe at the health care law Tuesday, proposing new rules that would make it much easier for consumers to buy less expensive health insurance policies that do not comply with coverage requirements of the law.

Under current rules, such “short-term, limited-duration insurance” cannot last for more than three months. Under the proposal, the limit would be 364 days.

It was responding to an executive order by President Donald Trump, who said the change would benefit consumers because “short-term, limited-duration insurance is exempt from the onerous and expensive insurance mandates and regulations” in the health care law.

Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, said that the proposed rules would provide additional options to people who could not afford to pay current health insurance premiums.

“Americans need more choices in health insurance so they can find coverage that meets their needs,” Azar said Tuesday. “The status quo is failing too many Americans who face skyrocketing costs and fewer and fewer choices.”

Short-term policies are intended for people who are between jobs or need temporary coverage for other reasons. They are generally cheaper than insurance that meets the law’s requirements, but they offer significantly less protection to consumers.

Insurers often deny short-term policies to people with pre-existing conditions and can charge higher premiums because of such conditions. Short-term policies do not have to provide the “essential health benefits” that are required by the health care law. They may, for example, omit coverage of maternity care, mental health care or addiction treatment. Short-term policies may impose limits on the amount the insurer will pay, but they do not have to cap the patient’s out-of-pocket costs.

In addition, people who buy short-term medical coverage are not eligible for the subsidies provided to low- and middle-income people who buy insurance through the marketplaces set up under the health care law.

Three Cabinet departments — Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services — drafted the proposed rules after Trump’s order in October, when he said he was saving people from “the nightmare of Obamacare.”

“Today’s action represents an important promise kept by the president,” Azar said Tuesday.

Many health policy experts said they worry that if large numbers of healthy people sign up for short-term coverage, it could drive up premiums for those who remain in the health law’s plans.

“If the short-term plans are able to siphon off the healthiest people, then the more highly regulated marketplaces may not be sustainable,” Larry Levitt, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, has said.

Mike Kreidler, the state insurance commissioner in Washington, said short-term medical plans posed risks for consumers.

“If you get sick,” Kreidler said, “you may not be able to renew your coverage — there are no protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Maternity care and mental-health benefits often are excluded.”

But Seema Verma, the administrator of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said, “We don’t think there’s any validity” to concerns that the proposed rules would destabilize insurance markets.

Rather, she said, the short-term policies could appeal to healthy people who are “sitting on the sidelines without coverage.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the short-term policies provided a useful alternative to costly major medical coverage that complied with the 2010 health law. Consumers, he said, need “more, not fewer, health insurance options.”

Trump administration officials said that short-term insurance policies had become more important because premiums more than doubled, on average, from 2013 to 2017 for health plans on the federal insurance exchange. And, they said, half of the counties in the U.S. have only one insurance carrier to choose from.

Some insurers that pulled back from the health law’s marketplace, after losing hundreds of millions of dollars, continue to sell short-term insurance plans. But they acknowledge the limitations of that coverage.

On its website, for example, the UnitedHealth Group says: “Short-term insurance plans typically do not cover pre-existing medical conditions. You must apply and answer a series of medical questions to determine your eligibility for these plans.”

Short-term insurance had long been defined, by states and the federal government, as coverage lasting less than 12 months. But the Obama administration changed that in late 2016, after concluding that some insurers were abusing short-term plans and keeping healthier consumers out of the health law’s marketplaces.

Some people were buying short-term plans as their “primary form of health coverage,” the Obama administration said, and some insurers focused their marketing on healthy people in particular.

Under the existing rules, issued by the Obama administration, short-term policies must carry a disclaimer: “This is not qualifying health coverage (‘minimum essential coverage’) that satisfies the health coverage requirement of the Affordable Care Act.”