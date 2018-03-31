– President Donald Trump escalated his assault on Amazon on Saturday, accusing the online retail giant of a "Post Office scam" and falsely stating that the Washington Post operates as a lobbyist for Amazon.

In a pair of morning tweets, the president argued that Amazon costs the U.S. Postal Service billions of dollars in potential revenue.

Trump has repeatedly advanced this theory, even though officials have explained to him that Amazon's contracts with the Postal Service are profitable.

The president also incorrectly conflated Amazon with the Post and made clear that his attacks on the retailer were inspired by his disdain for the newspaper's coverage. He labeled the newspaper "the Fake Washington Post," and demanded it register as a lobbyist for Amazon. The Post operates independently of Amazon; the news organization is personally owned by Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon.

In Trump's first of two Amazon tweets, sent at 8:45 a.m., he wrote: "While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that 'the size of the company's lobbying staff has ballooned,' and that …"

The president continued seven minutes later: "… does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a 'lobbyist' and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. 'increased its parcel rates, Amazon's shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.' This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!"

Washington Post