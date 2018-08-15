Today’s trophy tales

Derek Kamnikar, Burnsville • 41-inch flathead catfish • Mississippi River

After several hours of night fishing near Red Wing earlier this month, Derek Kamnikar and his father, Brian, decided to try one more spot. Around 1 a.m., after only five minutes at the new spot, Derek caught this personal best: a 41-inch, 35-pounder.

Old school

Lilian Lien

8-year old Lilian Lien of St. Paul caught this 26-inch walleye using a night crawler while fishing last week with her father, Jason Lien, at Ludlow’s Island Resort on Lake Vermilion.

Worth the effort

Paxton Buelow

Paxton Buelow of Arvada, Colo., had sore wrists and a big smile after a five-minute battle with this 35-inch northern on the Mantrap chain. He used a firetiger jig tipped with a leech. Paxton’s grandfather, Neil, helped with the net, then the catch was released.

Trophy Tales: To be considered for our fishing page, e-mail your photo and story to fishphoto@startribune.com. Identify anglers and where they live, and include a brief tale, including where and how the fish was caught. You can also post photos on Trophy Tales at startribune.com/outdoors.