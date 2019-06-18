Michelle Morey, Orono • 57-inch muskie • Lake Mille Lacs

As Morey saw this fish swim by in the clear water, her guide, Mike Verdeja, handed her a muskie rod with his lucky orange and black spinner. It didn’t take long to land the catch, but it took both Morey and friend Ben Grams to support the catch before releasing it.

No help needed

Parks Ullery, age 4, of Buffalo, caught this 27-inch walleye all by himself on Buffalo Lake. Fishing with his father, he used a blue and white rapala that he picked out with no help.

A handful of crappies

Morgan Olund, age 10, and her uncle Jeff Olund, of Rosemount, caught these crappies on Lake Osakis near Alexandria over Memorial Day weekend. They used a jig and a minnow.

Trophy Tales: To be considered for our fishing page, e-mail your photo and story to fishphoto@startribune.com. Identify anglers and where they live, and include a brief tale, including where and how it was caught. You can also post photos on Trophy Tales at startribune.com/outdoors.