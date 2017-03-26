A gate agent barred two girls in their early teens from boarding a United Airlines flight Sunday morning from Denver to the Twin Cities because the uncovered leggings they were wearing were deemed improper, a witness said.

Another girl, roughly 10 years old, also was singled out for having on leggings, but she put on a dress from her backpack and was allowed to board, said Shannon Watts, a traveler a gate over.

"She looked normal and appropriate" before covering up, Watts said of the youngest of the girls in leggings.

The older girls "did not have any other clothing," Watts said. "[They] were turned away."

The agent at the Denver International Airport explained to the young travelers that they "can't get on the plane wearing Spandex," said Watts, on her way to Mexico for a vacation. "[The agent] said she doesn't make the rules, she only follows them."

Watts took to Twitter as the conflict unfolded and questioned what gave United the right to scrutinize the girls' attire.

The girls were on a flight from Denver to the Twin Cities.

United replied with a Twitter posting of its own, which read: "We do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who are barefoot or not properly clothed." The provision cited by the airline, which is part of the standard airline/passenger contract, does not define "properly clothed."

Others on Twitter contacted United with their objections, which were met with a reply that "when passengers purchase a ticket, they are agreeing to a contract."

The Star Tribune left messages Sunday morning with the media relations division of the Chicago-based airline seeking further details about its gate agent's actions.

Watts said she flies a lot, particularly on United, and has "never, never" seen such scrutiny.

"I've got four daughters of my own," said Watts, who lives in the Denver area and is founder of Moms Demand Action, a national gun control advocacy group. "This was normal athletic wear. It's what I would wear. ... I've worn yoga pants with a pair of sneakers."

Disputes over form fitting leggings, sometimes referred to as yoga pants, have been popping up for years in the Twin Cities and elsewhere around the country. In Barrington, R.I., last October, hundreds of women, girls and other supporters proudly donned their yoga pants as they paraded around the neighborhood of a man who derided the attire as tacky and ridiculous.

In 2012, onetime Minnetonka High School Principal Dave Adney created a media frenzy when he urged parents to dissuade their daughters from wearing what he called "high-definition pants."

Adney's message of "cover your butts up ... we're seeing too much" prompted interview requests from "Good Morning America" and the Boston Globe, and turned the now-former Minnetonka principal into something of a reluctant pop culture hero.