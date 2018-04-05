Authorities are working to clear the wreckage from a train derailment in Shakopee.

Four cars of a Union Pacific train jumped the tracks near Valleyfair around 3:10 a.m. Thursday, according to a dispatcher with the city of Shakopee.

Nobody was hurt and the train was not carrying any hazardous materials, the dispatcher said.

The intersection of Valley Park Drive and Innovation Boulevard remains blocked and "will be closed for some time," the city's fire department said.

The intersection is just south of County Road 101 and the entrance to the Shakopee amusement park.