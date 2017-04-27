Harrison Smith’s name lurked on the Vikings’ 2012 draft board. He was the only safety prospect left whom they felt could start immediately. General Manager Rick Spielman mulled two options — hope that Smith still would be available the next day or orchestrate a trade back into the first round.

Spielman worked the phones as the picks rolled by. A late-night deal eventually was struck with the Ravens for the 29th overall pick. Smith, now a two-time Pro Bowler at 28 years old, was a Viking.

“I would do that in a heartbeat again to get a player like Harrison Smith,” Spielman recalled.

Will the Vikings again trade into the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night?

Never say never when Spielman’s hand is on the phone at Winter Park.

Spielman may angle the draft trade market as much as any NFL general manager, having made at least two deals in each of the past five drafts — 16 in total. Three times under Spielman the Vikings have leapt back into the first round to acquire Smith (2012), receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (2013) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (2014). The Vikings aren’t scheduled to be on the clock until pick No. 48 on Friday after shipping their top pick, No. 14, to Philadelphia last fall for quarterback Sam Bradford.

“You don’t know what’s going to present itself,” Spielman said. “The Teddy Bridgewater trade came down to 30 seconds left to go before that was finalized. To me, you have to have enough flexibility, because you don’t know what’s ever going to get presented. If you feel that strongly about it, take a swing for the fence.”

Those big first-round swings make the headlines, but they’re enabled by what is really the crux of Spielman’s draft trade strategy — trading down to acquire more picks. Swapping one pick for two — or sometimes three — by moving down provides the Vikings both with more tickets in the lottery and enough ammo to make an aggressive play for a first-round pick if necessary.

This year, the Vikings again are positioned well to jump up in the draft with three picks (No. 48, No. 79 and No. 86) within the top 100 selections. They’ve followed what has been a successful strategy for other franchises, said Aaron Schatz, an analytics guru for Football Outsiders.

“To me, the thing that most stands out in the Vikings strategy is when you trade picks to get picks the following year,” Schatz said. “It’s the long-term viewpoint. You have to have job security to do that.”

Added Schatz: “The fact is the people who tend to trade down in the draft are very successful teams; the Patriots and Green Bay are the two teams most known for it.”

Minnesota hasn’t enjoyed near that level of success, but Spielman has built a competitive roster two years removed from an NFC North championship. Whether the Vikings add another first-round talent to a young core depends on which prospects fall, how deep that position runs and what potential trade partners would require.

Some are skeptical, including Spielman who on Tuesday called a trade into the first round “unlikely,” pointing to the draft’s depth at positions of need.

“You never know if something falls out of the sky that’s just too good,” Spielman said.

Keep an eye on the top of a thin offensive tackle class. To snag a prospect such as Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk or Alabama’s Cam Robinson, the Vikings would need to jump ahead of needy teams such as the Broncos (No. 20), Giants (No. 23), Texans (No. 25) and Seahawks (No. 26). The biggest hurdle is the large leap the Vikings would need to make from pick No. 48.

The Buccaneers, at No. 19, reportedly have made their pick available. The Vikings would need to ship a hefty package such as two second-round picks (2017, 2018) and a fourth-round pick to make that move, according to the NFL draft value chart popularized by former coach Jimmie Johnson.

There might not be a player in this class worth that trade, said Gil Brandt, former Cowboys vice president of player personnel and SiriusXM analyst.

“Beyond 10 or 12 [picks] in this draft, about 40 guys all look alike,” Brandt said. “And if there’s any possibility you can move down and pick up an extra choice … I’m not sure why you wouldn’t consider doing it.”

Up or down, Spielman surely will consider a trade.