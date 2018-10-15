On a late October night in 2015 Karl-Anthony Towns, the top pick in that summer’s draft, played in his first regular-season NBA game for the Timberwolves.

He has the pressure of being the top pick. The Wolves were in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the start of Kobe Bryant’s farewell tour.

So, Towns contends, his first night figures to be a little different from what current rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop will experience Wednesday in San Antonio.

“I just don’t know how to make that comparison,” Towns said after Monday’s practice.

Well, just like Towns, Bates-Diop and Okogie will be fulfilling a lifelong dream playing in their first real game. And, like Towns, they will find themselves facing the nerves of their first game along with the speed of a regular season game.

“I’m sure it will be an experience,” Bates-Diop said. “The summer league to preseason, preseason to regular season, the speed increases every single time. So it will be an adjustment, for sure.”

Said Okogie: “I think I’ll be ready.”

Both players saw significant playing time in five preseason games. Okogie, a guard, averaged 22.1 minutes, 7.8 points and 4.6 rebounds with 1.4 assists. He struggled with his shot — shooting just under 29.6 percent from the field — but has looked good on defense. He will likely play more than Bates-Diop, who also averaged 7.8 points in the preseason.

Having worked so hard on his shot, Okogie said he’s confident his numbers will improve. And he didn’t seem fazed by the prospect of the opener.

But Towns has some advice: Take it easy.

“I think it’s an experience they need to savor and enjoy,” said Towns, who had 12 points and 14 rebounds in his debut, a one-point win over the Lakers. “I told ‘em the same thing [Kevin Garnett] told me my rookie year. And I still abide by it today: Slow down and breathe if you find yourself doing too much. We’ve got two ultra-athletic rookies, especially with Josh. When you have athletes like that you tell ‘em to calm down and play smart.”

Okogie figures to play a good bit. Bates-Diop’s chances at playing time decreased with the return of Jimmy Butler to the team.

“It’s all learning, and they’ve embraced the learning aspect of it,” coach Tom Thibodeau said.

A ready reserve

With Butler presumably in Wednesday’s starting lineup, veteran guard Derrick Rose will return to the second team. That brings an instant boost to the bench, in both energy and scoring. And, Rose said, it allows him to be even more aggressive.

“Thibs wants me to be aggressive,’’ Rose said. “In the second unit, I’m able to have the ball a little more, and just play the way I normally play. The court is spaced out with the second unit, so I’m able to just drive and kick out.”

Intensity uptick

Everyone player who talked to the media Monday agreed that the return of Butler to practice has meant an uptick in intensity.

“The intensity of practice, it changed with talking [trash] to one another,” Rose said. “I mean, that’s what you need. Even when he did the thing the first day when he came back.”

Rose was referring to Butler’s first practice with the team Wednesday, when he was reportedly in the faces of players, coaches and staff.

“Everyone else was probably shook,” Rose said. “But I played with Joakim (Noah), and Taj (Gibson). And we’re used to it. If anything we need that energy and we need that intensity.”