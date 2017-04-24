



Torii Hunter expanded his role with the Twins this weekend and won the hearts of the Minnesota fan base with his storytelling.

Hunter debuted as a Twins analyst Friday joining Fox Sports North play-by-play voice Dick Bremer in the booth for the weekend series against Detroit. The Twins Hall of Famer and special assistant in baseball operations entertained viewers with his knowledge of the game and players on the field, while also engaging with the crowd at Target Field.

“I had a lot of fun,” Hunter said at the conclusion of Sunday’s broadcast. “It’s just weird that this voice in my head is telling me what to do and I keep answering it while I’m talking on camera. And also I disseminated – I learned a new word.

“I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Bremer also appeared to enjoy his time with Hunter and said the two would be back in the broadcast booth together in couple weeks.

“You’re broadcast debut, I thought, went marvelously well,” Bremer said. “I really enjoyed working with you.”

Twins fans used social media to give Hunter's analyst debut great reviews. Hunter’s knowledge of game strategy impressed a lot of viewers. He also dropped wisdom with comments like “You can never stop learning in baseball. Life is baseball; baseball is life.”

“Torii was the life of the party,” Melynda Tracey tweeted in response to video of Hunter dancing in the broadcast booth in-between innings (see below).

Twins fan Joshua Hardy tweeted, “Love (Hunter) on the broadcast too. Provides great insight especially on game strategy.”

Fox Sports TV producer Chris Withers was also impressed by Hunter.

"It's been a great start and a lot of fun having (Hunter) join our broadcasts," Withers tweeted. "He's picked things up incredibly fast."

Here is a sampling of Hunter on the call with some more reaction:

Twins backup C Chris Giminez makes a pitching appearance and Torii Hunter is enjoying it pic.twitter.com/RBOUOmfFVJ — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 23, 2017

My first time in the booth tonight with @dbremer_pxp was pretty cool. @fsnorth thanks for making me look goodï¿½ï¿½. It will be better tomorrow. — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) April 22, 2017

Thanks for saying hi to my mom (& dad) at the game today @toriihunter48 ! Wish the game was a winner but your insight was still fun to hear. pic.twitter.com/rQJvlnhLrF — Lynnette Cady (@LynnetteVikesAZ) April 23, 2017

LOVE having @toriihunter48 doing play by play for @Twins games!! @dbremer_pxp what do ya say, 3 man booth with @BertBlyleven28 ?? ï¿½ï¿½âš¾ — Tony (@nightwolfmn) April 23, 2017

love listening to my favorite player of all time announce my favorite team's games. Even if I had to watch Kyle Gibson pitch. @toriihunter48 — Steven Handt (@Stevohandt15) April 23, 2017

Photo credit: Twins director of communications Dustin Morse/Twitter.