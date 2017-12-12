The Minnesota Department of Health has fired one of its top administrators, triggering fresh concerns about the agency's handling of allegations of criminal abuse in senior homes.

Nancy Omondi was terminated last month as director of the department's health regulation division, which oversees state investigations of abuse in senior care facilities. Omondi alleges she was fired in retaliation for filing a complaint about "misconduct and bullying" in her division, as well as high staff turnover, her attorney said Tuesday.

After her termination, Omondi approached Sen. Karin Housley, chairwoman of the state Senate Committee on Aging and Long-term Care, who on Tuesday joined two other Republican senators in calling for an investigation into management practices at the division that handles elder complaints.

"[Omondi] desperately tried to get the attention of her superiors ... but it fell on deaf ears," said Housley, a Republican from St. Marys Point near Afton, at a news conference Tuesday. "What this whistleblower uncovered was a toxic culture of bullying, intimidation, harassment and complete disregard for outside input."

The call for a fresh investigation comes a month after the Star Tribune published a five-part series chronicling breakdowns in the state's handling of elder abuse investigations. The series found that hundreds of vulnerable residents at senior care centers across Minnesota are beaten, sexually assaulted or robbed each year. Yet the vast majority of these incidents are never resolved, and perpetrators often go unpunished, in part because the Health Department lacks the staff and expertise to investigate the crimes.

A spokesman for the Health Department said Omondi worked at the agency from Sept. 19, 2016 to Nov. 29, 2017, but did not have an immediate response to her allegations.

Philip Villaume, an attorney for Omondi, called the timing of his client's termination "highly suspect."

Omondi filed a formal complaint on Nov. 13, alleging a "pattern of bullying and harassment and dysfunction" within the health regulation division, he said. She had planned to raise these same concerns with Minnesota's Legislative Auditor, who is also evaluating the state Health Department's process for investigating maltreatment complaints. She was fired a day before she was scheduled to meet with a representative with the Legislative Auditor's office, Villaume said.

"It's clear they were trying to silence her by terminating her," said Villaume, who said he is preparing a lawsuit against the Health Department. "It's a classic whistleblower case."

Since the Star Tribune series was published, Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed a working group to review the Health Department's oversight of state-licensed senior care homes, and Housley announced that she is preparing bills for the 2018 Legislature that would improve the speed and transparency of Health Department investigations.