Gov. Mark Dayton stood behind U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison’s bid for attorney general on Thursday, even as he and other leading DFLers said Ellison still has questions to answer about an allegation of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend.

Ellison has confirmed his relationship with the accuser but denied her allegation that he tried to pull her off a bed while screaming obscenities at her.

“I have no reservations about saying Keith Ellison is the vastly superior candidate” over Republican Doug Wardlow, Dayton said at a news conference with DFL candidate for governor Tim Walz and DFL Chairman Ken Martin. Dayton also said he takes the allegation seriously, but said he doesn’t know if he believes it.

Martin reiterated support for Ellison: “Keith is our nominee. We support him,” Martin said. But he also said that “there are questions out there that need to be answered.”

Ellison’s overwhelming victory in the DFL primary for attorney general on Tuesday night has left him and a party in a dilemma given the allegations from Karen Monahan, which emerged last weekend when her son posted about it on Facebook. The son wrote that he saw a video of the alleged abusive incident, which Monahan later confirmed. But she has declined to release the video, and Ellison has said repeatedly that it does not exist.

Ellison has declined several interview requests from the Star Tribune since winning the primary Tuesday night. On Thursday, Ellison refused to talk to a Star Tribune reporter who knocked on the front door of his Minneapolis home.

Rep. Keith Ellison spoke the the crowd on the stage at campaign party after winning the DFL nomination for Attorney General at Nomad World Pub in Minneapolis, Minn., on August 14, 2018.

On Thursday, the National Organization for Women (NOW), a progressive group, released a statement calling on Ellison to withdraw from the attorney general race.

“Keith Ellison must withdraw from the race and not put Minnesotans through another cycle of political scandal,” NOW President Toni Van Pelt said in the statement. “They’ve been through enough.”

On Saturday, the DFL’s Central Committee is meeting in Cambridge to officially endorse DFL candidates who won primaries but had not been previously endorsed by the party. Ellison is in that category. Martin said the party is not investigating a way to remove Ellison from the ballot, but said the party’s lawyers are looking into the allegations against Ellison and following media reports.

When asked if DFL candidates should stand with Ellison, Martin said it’s up to each of the candidates to decide on their own.

Star Tribune reporter Randy Furst contributed to this story.