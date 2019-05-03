Medtronic’s senior director of corporate communications, Fernando Vivanco, has left the company amid ongoing restructuring efforts at the medical device maker.

Vivanco’s name atop of Medtronic’s list of public spokespeople was replaced this week by Francesca DeMartino, Medtronic’s California-based vice president of corporate communications, who reports to Medtronic Global Communications Vice President Rob Clark.

Medtronic's website currently lists 35 different media spokespeople in therapy groups across the globe.

The news of Vivanco's departure from the $30 billion annual revenue company comes one week after his last official communication with the Star-Tribune, in a story confirming job cuts in Medtronic’s cardiac and vascular devices group.

Medtronic, which is run from offices in Fridley, sent a memo to staff this week announcing Vivanco’s departure as part of ongoing restructuring efforts. The memo said Vivanco’s position was eliminated as part of the restructuring.