Medtronic PLC is cutting jobs in its cardiovascular devices group, including jobs in Minnesota, as the medical device maker works to implement a corporate efficiency program in the wake of a transformational merger four years ago.

Medtronic spokesman Fernando Vivanco declined to say Friday how many total jobs will be impacted by the changes in the company's cardiovascular devices group, but he confirmed that the cuts are not limited to Minnesota.

In Santa Rosa, Calif., the number of cuts being contemplated — 85 to 100 jobs — was high enough to trigger requirements that the company notify government officials. A story in the Santa Rosa Press Democrat said Medtronic, one of the largest employers in Sonoma County, has about 1,100 employees on two campuses making medical balloons, stents and heart valves.

In Minnesota, the number of job cuts doesn't appear to be high enough to trigger the requirement to notify state officials. Vivanco said the number is in flux, as some employees will be redeployed to other parts of the company, some contractors will be cut, and some open positions will not be filled. But some employees' jobs are being eliminated.

"We continually evaluate our operations to look for ways we can streamline the organization and be more efficient, as we need to deliver growth to the corporation. The business is prioritizing programs that best position us to have the greatest impact on patients in the future," Vivanco wrote. "We needed to make longer-term structural changes to ensure the sustainability of our organization and determined that we needed to reduce a number of positions."

Medtronic, the world's largest medical device maker with more than $30 billion in annual device revenue, has been implementing a five-year cost-cutting program that it announced just over a year ago.

Called the "Enterprise Excellence Program," the initiative promised gross savings of more than $3 billion a year. The program will create at least $1.6 billion in cost, much of which is related to "employee transition and training investments" along with severances and other termination-related benefits at sites around the world.

"While the company anticipates there will be some employees impacted as a result of the restructuring and realignment plans, the company expects that its overall employee base will remain relatively unchanged, as new jobs are created in new capability areas and resources are deployed to support the Company's growing market needs," Medtronic said in the Jan. 8, 2018 filing with the SEC.

Medtronic employed 49,000 people in 2014, but that figure jumped to 92,000 after it acquired medical supplier Covidien in a $50 billion deal. Medtronic officials have been working to streamline their workforce ever since, with the total number of full-time and full-time equivalent positions at the company at 86,000 in April 2018, the most current number available.