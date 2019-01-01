Happy New Year! To help ring in the new year, we give you our Top 20 Home Inspection Photos compilation. All of these images were featured on our facebook page over the last year. Before you scroll through these photos, I encourage you to play Yakety Sax in the background to really get the full effect: https://youtu.be/ZnHmskwqCCQ

Magic guardrails. No newel posts required, apparently.

Who needs kickout flashing? Just install another gutter on the wall to catch the water that doesn't make it into the first gutter.

Are these overnotched? Maybe. We better check our notching and boring tables to be sure. This photo was courtesy of Derek Burchill with Electric City.

Yeah, that happened. This photo was also courtesy of Derek Burchill with Electric City.

Would you walk on this? We didn't.

You could always recognize little Timmy by the unique scar on his forehead.

OUCH. This photo courtesy of Ray Reps, of Ray's Independence Auto Repair.

Ok, fine, we won't inspect the sump basket <slowly backing away>.

New air freshener scent: Tahitian PolyVinyl Chloride

Ahh! Get out! The drapes are on fire! Oh no, wait, that's just an infrared image. They're fine.

Now it fits.

30-amp service. No joke. That's the whole electrical service. There's nothing else.

Government humor. "Ped" is trade talk for that green box next to the sign. We know, it's not home inspection related, but Dustin took this photo and kindly explained why this was funny to the rest of our team. He's right, this is GOLDEN.

Missed it by that much.

What 17 tubes of caulking will get you.

Painted grout lines. They actually looked pretty good from the street.

Flex Seal® to the rescue. This photo courtesy of Virginia home inspector Bronson Anderson.

Frost-covered attic. Yes, there was a whole-house humidifier running at this house.

Properly bonded outlet.

One heck of a calling card.

The most expensive way to hold up shelves.

That makes 20. There were a few other cool photos that we took this year, however, and I have to share them while I have your attention.

Old Radiator.

Neat panels.

Cool light fixture. And that pressure gauge better be decorative.

Clean, ancient boiler. And it's not wrapped with asbestos! A truly rare find.

If you like these kinds of photos, please check out our facebook page. Also, check out the winners from previous years:

Author: Reuben Saltzman, Structure Tech Home Inspections