Here are the top-read viral stories published by the Star Tribune in 2018. Stories are ranked by a combination of page views and social shares, likes and comments.
Metro area briefs: Ice castles still in the works in Excelsior despite weather
EXCELSIORIce castles still on despite weatherLast week's atypical winter weather may delay the opening of the ice castles under construction in Excelsior, but it's not…
Local
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting
Milwaukee police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot.
Local
Year in review: The best of the best for 2018
It's a year that left its mark on Minnesota. We said goodbye to a Twins star and marveled at the bravery of a champion gymnast. We examined how Minnesota fails victims of sexual assault and celebrated the Miracle in Minneapolis. This is the year in review.
Local
Unfinished dream castle, 253 crappies over limit: Top 10 viral Minnesota stories of 2018
Fans go Skol crazy and a YouTube stunt goes fatally wrong: Top 10 viral Minnesota stories of 2018.
Local
Milwaukee car crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Authorities say a two-car crash in Milwaukee has left one woman dead and five other people injured.
