Garlicky goodness

Add a little flavor to your weekend at the Minnesota Garlic Festival. Lovers of this vegetable (yes, it’s classified as a vegetable) can spend a day embracing the fragrant food with tastings from celebrity chefs and garlic-themed activities. See cooking demonstrations and shop for different varieties of garlic. The festival features music artisans and other activities in support of sustainable farming and maintaining a healthy environment. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. $5, kids 12 and under free. McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Av. SW., Hutchinson, Minn. sfa-mn.org/garlicfest.

Prized produce

Gardeners who believe they have produced some of the best tomatoes around can enter Gerten’s amateur tomato competition. Categories include cherry- and full-size tomatoes, and best recipes for salsa and sauce. Either enter your fruit or come just to view the produce and get tips from other growers. 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Gerten’s, 5500 Blaine Av., Inver Grove Heights. To register go to gertens.com.

Magnificent monarchs

Discover the world of these colorful butterflies and how they contribute to the ecosystem. Experts will discuss why and how monarchs are tagged. Learn about their life cycle and their long migration to Mexico each fall. Attendees will make a monarch seed bomb for native seed packets that assist in the survival of butterflies. 1 p.m. Aug. 18. $5 registration at maplewoodmn.gov. Maplewood Nature Center, 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood.

Best in show

The Men’s and Women’s Garden Club of Minneapolis’ Flower, Food and Foto Show will include an open-to-the public competition at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The club will accept entries of flowers, vegetables and photography on Aug. 18, 7 to 10:15 a.m. Visitors can see the achievements of local gardeners from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Free with $15 arboretum admission. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska. For entry rules and further information go to mwgcm.org.

MELISSA WALKER