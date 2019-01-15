Chad Mock’s eyes were not deceiving him. That was a small child strapped in a car seat that fell from a moving vehicle right in front of him as he drove through Mankato on Monday.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing at first,” Mock wrote on Facebook, where he posted the video that has been shared thousands of times. “If it didn’t happen in front of me, I’d never believed it.”

His dashcam caught the whole thing.

Mock was rounding a corner on Minnesota Street near a Hy-Vee grocery store about 11:45 a.m. when he saw the toddler tumble from the rear driver’s side door and land in the middle of the street.

The vehicle that the girl had fallen from kept going, but Mock stopped and rushed to the girl to protect her from passing traffic. He picked the girl up, put her in his vehicle and pulled into the grocery store’s parking lot and waited for police to arrive.

The driver of the car the girl was riding in returned to the scene. The mother declined medical attention and police let her take the child, Mock said

“Paramedics and police checked the child out,” he said. “Very lucky.”

There was no word if any charges would be filed. The Mankato Department of Public Safety had not yet responded to a message seeking comment.