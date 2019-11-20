When Oprah Winfrey visits the Twin Cities early next year, she'll be bringing some famous friends with her.

"Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour will feature a one-on-one interview with "Saturday Night Live" veteran Tina Fey on stage Jan. 11 at the Excel Center. In addition, Emmy-winning choreographer Julianne Hough will be on hand to lead a "dance class."

Other stops on the nine-city tour will include sitdowns with Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Kate Hudson, Gayle King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amy Schumer and Dwayne Johnson. All are expected to share their thoughts about keeping healthy.

Each event, sponsored by Weight Watchers Reimagined, will conclude with a speech from Winfrey.

Tickets for the full-day event in St. Paul range from $66.50 to $246.95 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com