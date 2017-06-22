Jimmy Butler, a three-time NBA All-Star and a dominant defensive forward, is headed for the Timberwolves, at a hefty price.
The Wolves are trading dynamic young guard Zach LaVine, guard Kris Dunn and the seventh pick in Thursday night’s draft to the Bulls for the 27-year-old Butler, who averaged 23.9 points and 6.2 rebounds last season. The Wolves also get Chicago’s first round pick at No. 16.
LaVine and Dunn were first round draft choices. Butler, who is 6-7 and was the 30th overall pick in 2011 out of Marquette, played for Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau in Chicago.
