The Timberwolves reached agreement Monday on a one-year contract to bring veteran forward Anthony Tolliver back to Minnesota, according to his agent.

The deal brings Tolliver, 33, back to the Wolves, for whom he played two seasons ending in 2012.

The deal is believed to be worth $5.75 million.

To clear salary space, the Wolves withdrew a qualifying offer worth nearly $5 million to restricted free agent Nemanja Bjelica, a move that now makes him an unrestricted free agent.

Several teams pursued Tolliver, a three-point shooting power forward who can stretch opposing defenses with his range and defend some centers and small forwards as well.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer led a contingent from his team that met for Tolliver for three hours in Tolliver’s Dallas home on Sunday, but agent Larry Fox said Tolliver chose the Wolves because of his experience living in Minnesota before and because of what Fox called a “perfect fit” between team and player.

The Wolves clearly need to improve their three-point shooting and Tolliver was sixth in the league in three-point shooting percentage last season and the best shooting big man by percentage as well.

Tolliver agreed with the Wolves after two conversations with Wolves coach/president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, including a 35-minute one, Fox said.

Fox said Tolliver had “no concern” over the role he’d play for a coach that often underutilized his bench last season, saying Tolliver does exactly what the Wolves need. He also called his client a “great locker-room guy.”

The Wolves have lost the locker-room presence of veterans Jamal Crawford and Cole Aldrich. Crawford opted out of his contract for this coming season and Aldrich was waived on Saturday to clear nearly $5 million from the Wolves’ salary cap.

Fox said Tolliver’s “love for the city and the community” of Minneapolis put the Wolves “over the top” among other suitors.

The Wolves late Saturday night signed guard Derrick Rose to a minimum $2.4 million contract in the first hour after the league’s free-agency period began.

Bjelica, a 30-year-old forward, averaged 6.8 points per game last season and 6.1 over his three-year career here.