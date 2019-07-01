The Timberwolves moved a few moves Monday after striking out on their main target in D’Angelo Russell on Sunday.

The most notable move was the signing of former Warriors forward Jordan Bell to a one-year, $1.6 million deal, a source confirmed.

Bell joins the Wolves after two tumultuous seasons in Golden State. He had a promising first season but fell off in his second season. Bell played in 68 games last season, averaging 3.3 points per game. That was down from 4.6 points the previous season and his minutes also dropped from 14.2 per game to 11.6.

He is listed as a center even though he is only 6-foot-9 and provided most of his value through his defense.

Bell helps the Wolves with depth in their frontcourt after the team traded Dario Saric on draft night to move up and acquire Jarrett Culver.

The Wolves also helped complete the sign and trade between the Warriors and the Nets for Russell, taking Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham along with getting an unspecified amount of cash from Golden State, a source confirmed.

Napier and Graham are in the final, non-guaranteed years of the deals, meaning they provide the Wolves flexibility in trades they may make, since another team may not have to keep them on the roster.