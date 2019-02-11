7 p.m. vs. L.A. Clippers • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Clippers have eyes on future

Wolves update: The Timberwolves currently sit five games behind the Clippers, who occupy the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. After playing Friday at New Orleans for the first time in nine games, Jeff Teague is listed as probable. Fellow point guards Derrick Rose and Jerryd Bayless are both listed as questionable. With Rose, interim coach Ryan Saunders said they will have to see how Rose responds after shootaround Monday. Tyus Jones is doubtful and will likely remain out until after the All-Star break. Robert Covington is listed as out but did shooting drills at practice Sunday.

Clippers update: They were active at the trade deadline last week., sending Tobias Harris, who was averaging 20.9 points per game, to the 76ers in a deal that saw Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott also go to Philadelphia for Wilson Chandler, Landry Shamet and Roseville product Mike Muscala, who was then dealt to the Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac (Beasley was waived Saturday). The 76ers trade also netted Los Angeles four draft picks, including an unprotected first-round pick in 2021 via Miami. The Clippers have an incentive to finish outside of the playoffs — their 2019 first-round pick goes to Boston unless the Clippers are in the lottery.

Chris Hine