WOLVES ADDITIONS BRING DEPTH, INTRIGUE

Jordan Bell: The 24-year-old appeared in 125 games (16 starts) for Golden State over the past two seasons. A 6-9 forward, he averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. The 38th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Oregon by the Bulls was traded to the Warriors for $3.5 million.

Treveon Graham: Undrafted in 2015 out of VCU, the 25-year-old has played in 125 NBA games (24 starts) with Charlotte and Brooklyn. A 6-5 forward who averaged 5.3 points per game in 35 games for the Nets last season. Has hit 40% of his threes in his career.

Jake Layman: Taken by Orlando in the second round in 2016 out of Maryland and immediately traded to Portland. The 6-9 forward, 25, averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 71 games for the Blazers last season, including 33 starts. Hit 51% of his shots last year including 33% from three.

Shabazz Napier: A first round pick by Charlotte (24th overall) in 2014, the 6-1 guard has played 289 NBA games with Miami, Orlando, Portland and Brooklyn. At 28, he has career averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 16.1 minutes per game. Has hit 35% from three-point range in his career. Helped UConn win national titles in 2011 and 2014.

Noah Vonleh: The 6-9 forward was the ninth overall choice in the 2014 draft by Charlotte out of Indiana. Vonleh, 24, started 57 games for the Knicks last season and averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, with 17 double doubles. A 45% overall shooter, including 32% from three.