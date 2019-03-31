The Timberwolves weren’t subtle in their trolling of Jimmy Butler.

Before Saturday’s game the team’s official Twitter account sent out a messages that said “the night we’ve been waiting all season for,” only to welcome back former center Justin Patton.

Then as they announced the 76ers starting lineup, Carly Simon’s kiss-off anthem “You’re So Vain” blared from the sound system.

As the public address announcer said his name, Butler laughed as the chorus of boos churned around him like a disturbed beehive. His teammates even jokingly joined.

Every time Butler touched the ball in Philadelphia’s 118-109 win over the Wolves, fans let him know their displeasure with the way he forced his way out of town with a trade demand earlier this season. But like the previous time Philadelphia faced the Wolves, the 76ers came away with the win.

Butler finished with only 12 points on 4 of 17 shooting, but Tobias Harris picked up the slack with 25 points while Ben Simmons had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Andrew Wiggins had 24 to lead the Wolves while Karl-Anthony Towns had 21.

There was one moment where the jeering might have gone too far. Early in the first quarter, Butler missed a layup and appeared to injure himself as he was running back down the floor 3:05 into the game. The crowd exploded as Wolves rookie Josh Okogie went in for a breakaway dunk to make the score 6-6. Butler stayed on the ground and as he was walking gingerly back to the bench, some in the crowd booed him again.

Butler didn’t stay out for long, however, and hit a three after checking back into the game.

The crowd had to console itself with small moments of Butler schadenfreude. Like when Towns posted up Butler one-on-one and drew a foul in the second quarter, or when Towns blocked a Butler shot early in the third quarter.

Otherwise, the 76ers stayed in control for much of the night, even without big man Joel Embiid in the lineup.

They threatened to turn the game into a rout, much like their meeting in January.

The 76ers jumped out to an 18-point lead after the first quarter on 15 of 29 shooting. The Wolves shot just 8 of 25. But the Wolves didn’t let the game become a runaway through the rest of the first half. For the second consecutive night, strong bench play helped buoy them.

So did Wiggins, who had 15 points on 10 shots through the first half as the Wolves trailed 68-55 at the break.

Gorgui Dieng continued to reclaim his tumultuous season with a strong night shooting for 13 points while Anthony Tolliver, Keita Bates-Diop and Cameron Reynolds helped lead a second-half charge. Philadelphia led 92-81 entering the fourth quarter and thanks to the bench, the Wolves cut that lead to 97-94 on a pretty left-handed floater from Reynolds. That helped make this a game down the stretch and add some drama in a lost season after a topsy-turvy victory over the Warriors on Friday.

The 76ers like Butler to be their closer, but it was when they moved the ball around their offense that they were able to pull away from the Wolves. Jonah Bolden’s fifth three-pointer but them up 114-105 with 2:05 left and helped secure the victory for the 76ers. With 27.8 seconds remaining, fans were exiting as Butler stepped to the free-throw line. As it had all night, “Boo,” came down.

But moments later, the clock ran out. Butler and his team left as victors.